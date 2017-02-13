Die wichtigsten Nominierungen im Überblick
Insgesamt gibt es über 80 verschiedene Kategorien - wer für welchen Grammy nominiert war, checkst Du in unserer Übersicht:Album des Jahres:
25 - Adele
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
Aufnahme des Jahres:
"Hello" - Adele
"Formation" - Beyoncé
"7 Years" - Lukas Graham
"Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake
"Stressed Out" - Twenty One Pilots
Song des Jahres:
"Formation" - Beyoncé
"Hello" - Adele
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner
"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber
"7 Years" - Lukas Graham
Bester Neuer Künster:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak
Beste Pop Solo Performance:
"Hello" - Adele
"Hold Up" - Beyonce
"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" - Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman" - Ariana Grande
Beste Pop Duo/Gruppen Performance:
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
"7 Years" - Lukas Graham
"Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia feat. Sean Paul
"Stressed Out" - Twenty One Pilots
Bestes Pop Vocal Album:
"25" - Adele
"Purpose" - Justin Bieber
"Dangerous Woman" - Ariana Grande
"Confident" - Demi Lovato
"This Is Acting" - Sia
Bestes Dance/Electro Album:
Skin - Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch - Tycho Barbara Barbara,
We Face A Shining Future - Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII - Louie Vega
Beste Rap Performance:
"No Problem" - Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" - Desiigner
"Pop Style" - Drake feat. The Throne
"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared
"That Part" - ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West
Beste Rock Performance:
"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" - Alabama Shakes
"Don't Hurt Yourself" - Beyoncé feat. Jack White
"Blackstar" - David Bowie
"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed
"Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots
Beste R&B Performance:
"Turnin' Me Up" - BJ The Chicago Kid
"Permission" - Ro James
"I Do" - Musiq Soulchild
"Needed Me" - Rihanna
"Cranes in the Sky" - Solange