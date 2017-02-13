  1. Musik
Metallica und Lady Gaga haben es miteinander getan: Sie sind bei der 59. Grammy-Verleihung gemeinsam aufgetreten. Außerdem begeisterte die neunfach nominierte Beyoncé mit einer göttlichen Babybauch-Performance. In der Hauptkategorie „Bester Song des Jahres“ konnte sie sich mit ihrem Hit Formation allerdings nicht gegen Adeles Hello durchsetzen. Dafür bekam Beyoncé den Award aber unter anderem für das beste Musikvideo. Wer noch gewonnen hat und was sonst geboten war: Hier erfahrt ihr mehr.


Die wichtigsten Nominierungen im Überblick

Insgesamt gibt es über 80 verschiedene Kategorien - wer für welchen Grammy nominiert war, checkst Du in unserer Übersicht:Album des Jahres:

25 - Adele 

Lemonade - Beyoncé 

Purpose - Justin Bieber 

Views - Drake 

Aufnahme des Jahres:

"Hello" - Adele 

"Formation" - Beyoncé 

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham 

"Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake 

"Stressed Out" - Twenty One Pilots

Song des Jahres:

"Formation" - Beyoncé

"Hello" - Adele

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner

"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham

Bester Neuer Künster:

Kelsea Ballerini 

The Chainsmokers 

Chance The Rapper 

Maren Morris 

Anderson Paak

Beste Pop Solo Performance:

"Hello" - Adele 

"Hold Up" - Beyonce 

"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber 

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" - Kelly Clarkson 

"Dangerous Woman" - Ariana Grande

Beste Pop Duo/Gruppen Performance:

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey 

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham 

"Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake 

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia feat. Sean Paul 

"Stressed Out" - Twenty One Pilots

Bestes Pop Vocal Album:

"25" - Adele 

"Purpose" - Justin Bieber 

"Dangerous Woman" - Ariana Grande 

"Confident" - Demi Lovato 

"This Is Acting" - Sia

Bestes Dance/Electro Album:

Skin - Flume 

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre 

Epoch - Tycho Barbara Barbara, 

We Face A Shining Future - Underworld 

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII - Louie Vega

Beste Rap Performance:

"No Problem" - Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz 

"Panda" - Desiigner 

"Pop Style" - Drake feat. The Throne 

"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared 

"That Part" - ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West

Beste Rock Performance:

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" - Alabama Shakes 

"Don't Hurt Yourself" - Beyoncé feat. Jack White 

"Blackstar" - David Bowie 

"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed 

"Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots

Beste R&B Performance:

"Turnin' Me Up" - BJ The Chicago Kid 

"Permission" - Ro James 

"I Do" - Musiq Soulchild 

"Needed Me" - Rihanna 

"Cranes in the Sky" - Solange