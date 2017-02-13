Die wichtigsten Nominierungen im Überblick

Insgesamt gibt es über 80 verschiedene Kategorien - wer für welchen Grammy nominiert war, checkst Du in unserer Übersicht:Album des Jahres:

25 - Adele

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Views - Drake

Aufnahme des Jahres:

"Hello" - Adele

"Formation" - Beyoncé

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham

"Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake

"Stressed Out" - Twenty One Pilots

Song des Jahres:

"Formation" - Beyoncé

"Hello" - Adele

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner

"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham

Bester Neuer Künster:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

Beste Pop Solo Performance:

"Hello" - Adele

"Hold Up" - Beyonce

"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" - Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman" - Ariana Grande

Beste Pop Duo/Gruppen Performance:

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham

"Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia feat. Sean Paul

"Stressed Out" - Twenty One Pilots

Bestes Pop Vocal Album:

"25" - Adele

"Purpose" - Justin Bieber

"Dangerous Woman" - Ariana Grande

"Confident" - Demi Lovato

"This Is Acting" - Sia

Bestes Dance/Electro Album:

Skin - Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch - Tycho Barbara Barbara,

We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII - Louie Vega

Beste Rap Performance:

"No Problem" - Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" - Desiigner

"Pop Style" - Drake feat. The Throne

"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared

"That Part" - ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West

Beste Rock Performance:

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" - Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" - Beyoncé feat. Jack White

"Blackstar" - David Bowie

"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed

"Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots

Beste R&B Performance:

"Turnin' Me Up" - BJ The Chicago Kid

"Permission" - Ro James

"I Do" - Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me" - Rihanna

"Cranes in the Sky" - Solange