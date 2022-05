To say it with the wise words of our expedition manager @tydalitz: It’s the art of making horrible stuff look beautiful. That's the mission of this expedition, bringing the reality of the ocean to the world in a way that people might stop and think about it long enough to realize it needs our help. I don't really know the answer to this fishing gear problem, it's not something we solve by removing single use plastic. We need to regulate our oceans better, overfishing is depleting the numbers of fish in the ocean and unregulated fishing industries are causing all this discarded/lost fishing gear to pollute our waters. Like most things the answer seems to be coming back to supporting local communities, supporting your local fisheries and being more mindful of where things come from. There is just way too much fishing gear in the water. We are failing somewhere. Something I'm going to have to research more when we are back in the world of unlimited internet access… 📸: @sea.marshall • • • #thevortexswim #movetonatural#theswim #plasticpollution#singleuseplastic #benlecomtetheswim#pacificoceanswim #plasticsmog#greatpacificgarbagepatch #plastic#plasticfree #citizenscience #swim #oceanhealth#oceanconservation#breakfreefromplastic #benlecomte #cleanupplastic#jointheswim #sinkorswim#plastisphere#longdistanceswimmer #expedition#trashtag #stopsucking #4ocean #hydratelike #yesbioguia #24Hmovement