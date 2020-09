@ilkleytown @CarltonAthletic @JoeGarsideLUFC 🎶 his diet is mainly grass, he'll put you on your ass 🎶 🎶 he's here from Peru, yabbadabbadoo 🎶 🎶 Oscar is his name, he's the best in the game 🎶 https://t.co/QdEh8a5xE1