'Vicious' squirrel attacks multiple residents in Welsh townIt might look cute, but this savage squirrel went on a rampage on Monday, December 27 and attacked 18 people in the North Wales town of Buckley.



Locals dubbed the animal “Stripe” after the evil character from the movie ‘Gremlins’.

For two days, the rodent would launch itself at people as they put out their bins, and even chased them in the street, local newspaper NorthWalesLive reported.



Eventually a resident, Corinne Reynolds, trapped it in a cage and handed it over to the local RSPCA, where the animal was put to sleep.



“I am sad at the ending,” Reynolds said. “But due to the number of people being attacked, and my grandson, who’s only two, playing in the garden, I couldn’t risk him being bitten.”



