On BBC Persian: Today’s historic protest in #Berlin. 80 to 100 thousand chanted “Down with the Islamic Republic” “Death to Khamenei” “Zan (woman) Zendegi (life) Azadi (freedom)”. The largest anti regime gathering in the history of protests outside Iran. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی https://t.co/TWGoHW4X3N