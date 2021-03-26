Riesige Lungenqualle vor britischer Küste entdeckt
Es ist ein faszinierendes Bild – und bisher einzigartig: Vor der britischen Küste haben Wissenschaftler eine riesige Lungenqualle gesehen, die so groß ist wie ein Mensch.
„Ich habe noch nie eine so Große gesehen.“ So beschreibt Biologin Lizzie Daly das, was sie erlebt hat. Die Wissenschaftlerin hat am Wochenende bei einem Tauchgang vor der Küste von Cornwall eine riesige Qualle entdeckt.
Day 7 WILD OCEAN WEEK 💙 | GIANT Barrel Jellyfish
of #WildOceanWeek 💙
Spend 2 minutes of the end of WILD OCEAN WEEK watching this beautiful moment where I come face to face with a barrel jellyfish THE SAME SIZE AS ME while diving off of the coast of Falmouth 💙
So excited that I actually say 'Barrel Fish' instead of Barrel Jellyfish ha!!!
What an INCREDIBLE experience - both Dan and I have never seen anything like it.
Besonders große Lungenqualle
Die Frau tauchte mit einem Kollegen im Atlantik. Dort sah sie das orange-gelb schimmernde „Etwas“, wie sie es beschreibt. Neugierig sei sie dem Tier entgegen geschwommen. Die Qualle – den Angaben nach eine Lungenqualle – sei so groß wie sie selbst und damit die größte, die die Wissenschaftlerin jemals gesehen hat.
„So etwas habe ich noch nie gesehen“
Normalerweise haben Lungenquallen laut Daly einen Schirmdurchmesser von etwa 60 Zentimeter. Bei dem Exemplar, das sie jetzt gesichtet hat, geht sie davon aus, dass der Durchmesser doppelt so groß ist und die Qualle länger als eineinhalb Meter war.
Was für ein unvergessliches Erlebnis. Ich weiß, dass Lungenquallen wirklich groß werden, aber so etwas habe ich noch nie zuvor gesehen.
Die Lungenqualle zählt zu der größten im Mittelmeer und britischen Küstenraum vorkommenden Quallenart. Aufgrund ihrer vergleichbaren Größe werden sie oft auch „Mülleimer-Deckel-Quallen“ genannt. Für Menschen sind sie nicht gefährlich. Zwar haben die Quallen sogenannte Nesselzellen, es kommt aber bei Berührung nur selten zu leichten Reaktionen.
Quallen auf dem Weg in wärmeres Wasser
Die Tiere sind in der Regel zwischen Mai und Juni an der Südwestküste Englands unterwegs. Sie ziehen an Großbritannien vorbei in wärmere Gewässer. In diesem Jahr wurden den Berichten nach mehr Quallen gesichtet als üblich. Das könnte daran liegen, dass sie aufgrund der warmen Sommermonate gerade genügend Nahrung finden. Die Quallen ernähren sich von Plankton.