Es ist ein faszinierendes Bild – und bisher einzigartig: Vor der britischen Küste haben Wissenschaftler eine riesige Lungenqualle gesehen, die so groß ist wie ein Mensch.

„Ich habe noch nie eine so Große gesehen.“ So beschreibt Biologin Lizzie Daly das, was sie erlebt hat. Die Wissenschaftlerin hat am Wochenende bei einem Tauchgang vor der Küste von Cornwall eine riesige Qualle entdeckt.

Day 7 WILD OCEAN WEEK 💙 | GIANT Barrel JellyfishDiving with a giant barrel jellyfish in Cornwall to celebrate the end of #WildOceanWeek 💙 Massive throw to Sharkman Dan for the wonderful footage Spend 2 minutes of the end of WILD OCEAN WEEK watching this beautiful moment where I come face to face with a barrel jellyfish THE SAME SIZE AS ME while diving off of the coast of Falmouth 💙 So excited that I actually say 'Barrel Fish' instead of Barrel Jellyfish ha!!! What an INCREDIBLE experience - both Dan and I have never seen anything like it. I couldn't think of a better way to finish the week in celebrating our incredible oceans. For anybody who is in Cornwall do come on down to Maenporth tomorrow at 12pm for a beach clean. There should be a good crowd of us rounded up now so it will be fun - and it will be followed by a small talk about the trip! See you THEN x Marine Conservation Society Cornish Diving Centre The Wildlife Trusts @Cornwall Wildlife Trust Falmouth Cornwall UKPosted by Lizzie Daly Wild on Saturday, July 13, 2019

Besonders große Lungenqualle

Die Frau tauchte mit einem Kollegen im Atlantik. Dort sah sie das orange-gelb schimmernde „Etwas“, wie sie es beschreibt. Neugierig sei sie dem Tier entgegen geschwommen. Die Qualle – den Angaben nach eine Lungenqualle – sei so groß wie sie selbst und damit die größte, die die Wissenschaftlerin jemals gesehen hat.

Ooooo boy! EXCITING marine adventure brewing! 🎥🐳💙 Here in the UK our little wild island is surrounded by waters like nowhere else!! From calm sea lochs to the dramatic Celtic deep our seas are vibrant, full of life & VITAL for our livelihoods & for the wildlife too. ✨🙌 I'm teaming up with @mcs_uk to bring you a pretty exciting marine themed adventure this July! I'm very proud to be an ambassador for @mcs_uk who continually push the boundaries in conserving our marine habitats & ecosystems. Stay tuned for more marine goodness to be announced later this month!💙🐬 @espritfilm

„So etwas habe ich noch nie gesehen“

Normalerweise haben Lungenquallen laut Daly einen Schirmdurchmesser von etwa 60 Zentimeter. Bei dem Exemplar, das sie jetzt gesichtet hat, geht sie davon aus, dass der Durchmesser doppelt so groß ist und die Qualle länger als eineinhalb Meter war.

Was für ein unvergessliches Erlebnis. Ich weiß, dass Lungenquallen wirklich groß werden, aber so etwas habe ich noch nie zuvor gesehen.

Lizzie Daly

Die Lungenqualle zählt zu der größten im Mittelmeer und britischen Küstenraum vorkommenden Quallenart. Aufgrund ihrer vergleichbaren Größe werden sie oft auch „Mülleimer-Deckel-Quallen“ genannt. Für Menschen sind sie nicht gefährlich. Zwar haben die Quallen sogenannte Nesselzellen, es kommt aber bei Berührung nur selten zu leichten Reaktionen.

Quallen auf dem Weg in wärmeres Wasser

Die Tiere sind in der Regel zwischen Mai und Juni an der Südwestküste Englands unterwegs. Sie ziehen an Großbritannien vorbei in wärmere Gewässer. In diesem Jahr wurden den Berichten nach mehr Quallen gesichtet als üblich. Das könnte daran liegen, dass sie aufgrund der warmen Sommermonate gerade genügend Nahrung finden. Die Quallen ernähren sich von Plankton.

