23/04/2022 #Azovstal bomb shelter update All 5 parts in thread below This is the price #Ukraine pays for the "we don't want to escalate things with #russia" approach by #Germany etc Passiveness is not free, we pay for it in lives #ArmUkraineNow #StandWithUkraine️ #Mariupol https://t.co/4F2IANmogT