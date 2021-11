#BREAKING Astroworld canceled for today. Death toll now 10 as crowdsurfing went wrong at Travis Scott concert. Fans blast Kylie Jenner for videotaping bodies being taken away😳☠️🇺🇸 @HoustonOEM says contact loved one info #ASTROWORLDFest 832-393-2991 or 832-393-2990. #Kemitalks https://t.co/SnhUCsAxlH