Nachwuchs im Hause Bloom/Perry! Eigentlich bereitet sich Katy Perry gerade auf die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuen Single
Smile vor – jetzt kam ihr Töchterchen ihr zuvor.
Daisy Dove Bloom – so heißt die Tochter von Popstar Katy Perry und Schauspieler Orlando Bloom. Das gaben die stolzen Eltern via Instagram bekannt. Dort ist ein Schwarz-Weiß-Foto der Hände von Tochter, Vater und Mutter zu sehen. Auf Katys Fingernagel ist ein Gänseblümchen – das englische Wort hierfür ist „Daisy“.
Der Post der beiden Eltern wurde auf Instagram zuerst von Unicef veröffentlicht –
Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom sind beide Botschafter des Kinderhilfswerks.
Dort werden die glücklichen Eltern zitiert:
Wir schweben vor Liebe und Staunen über die sichere und gesunde Ankunft unserer Tochter.
Die beiden Superstars machen in dem Post darauf aufmerksam, dass die
Corona-Pandemie weltweit Einfluss auf die sichere Geburt von Kindern nehme. Alle elf Sekunden sterbe eine Mutter oder ein Neugeborenes. Deshalb haben die beiden eine Spendenseite eingerichtet.
Erst im Mai veröffentlichte Katy Perry ihren Song
Daisies – eine Anspielung auf den Namen der gemeinsamen Tochter?
Im Interview mit SWR3 im Juni zeigte sich schon die Vorfreude der werdenden Mama. Denn zu diesem Zeitpunkt hatte Katy gerade das Kinderzimmer gestrichen.
Ich kann die Farbe riechen! Ich musste ohne Witz eben erstmal das Fenster aufmachen...
Die Wandfarbe im Kinderzimmer ist am Trocknen und Katy freut sich schon sehr auf ihre Tochter und auch auf ihre neue Platte.
Für ihren Verlobten Orlando Bloom ist es nicht der erste Nachwuchs: Er war zuvor mit dem australischen Topmodel Miranda Kerr verheiratet. Im Jahr 2011 kam
der gemeinsame Sohn Flynn Christopher Bloom zur Welt.
