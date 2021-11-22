  1. SWR3
  2. Aktuell
  3. Promi-News
STAND
AUTOR/IN

Nachwuchs im Hause Bloom/Perry! Eigentlich bereitet sich Katy Perry gerade auf die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuen Single Smile vor – jetzt kam ihr Töchterchen ihr zuvor.

Daisy Dove Bloom – so heißt die Tochter von Popstar Katy Perry und Schauspieler Orlando Bloom. Das gaben die stolzen Eltern via Instagram bekannt. Dort ist ein Schwarz-Weiß-Foto der Hände von Tochter, Vater und Mutter zu sehen. Auf Katys Fingernagel ist ein Gänseblümchen – das englische Wort hierfür ist „Daisy“.

Der Post der beiden Eltern wurde auf Instagram zuerst von Unicef veröffentlicht – Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom sind beide Botschafter des Kinderhilfswerks.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

unicef, Instagram , 27.8.2020, 5:36 Uhr

Dort werden die glücklichen Eltern zitiert:

Wir schweben vor Liebe und Staunen über die sichere und gesunde Ankunft unserer Tochter.

Die beiden Superstars machen in dem Post darauf aufmerksam, dass die Corona-Pandemie weltweit Einfluss auf die sichere Geburt von Kindern nehme. Alle elf Sekunden sterbe eine Mutter oder ein Neugeborenes. Deshalb haben die beiden eine Spendenseite eingerichtet.

Ayyyy what day is it?

orlandobloom, Instagram , 8.8.2020, 3:33 Uhr

Erst im Mai veröffentlichte Katy Perry ihren Song Daisies – eine Anspielung auf den Namen der gemeinsamen Tochter?

Im Interview mit SWR3 im Juni zeigte sich schon die Vorfreude der werdenden Mama. Denn zu diesem Zeitpunkt hatte Katy gerade das Kinderzimmer gestrichen.

Ich kann die Farbe riechen! Ich musste ohne Witz eben erstmal das Fenster aufmachen...

Katy Perry vor Vorhang (Foto: SWR3)

Vorfreude aufs Baby Katy Perry: Windeltraining in der Quarantäne

Die Wandfarbe im Kinderzimmer ist am Trocknen und Katy freut sich schon sehr auf ihre Tochter und auch auf ihre neue Platte.  mehr...

Für ihren Verlobten Orlando Bloom ist es nicht der erste Nachwuchs: Er war zuvor mit dem australischen Topmodel Miranda Kerr verheiratet. Im Jahr 2011 kam der gemeinsame Sohn Flynn Christopher Bloom zur Welt.

Happy Mother's Day to all the Mother's out there. It is such a wonderful gift to be a Mother and be blessed with such an incredible Mother and Grandmother 🙏🏻❤️🤗

mirandakerr, Instagram , 14.5.2017, 23:52 Uhr

Meistgelesen

  1. Black Friday (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, Picture Alliance)

    So viel spart ihr wirklich Die Fallen beim Black Friday

    Aktionsrabatte zur Cyberweek und dem Black Friday versprechen euch gerade wieder zum Teil 20 bis 50 Prozent Rabatt. Wie viel ihr wirklich sparen könnt und mit welchen Tricks die Händler arbeiten.  mehr...

  2. US-Hersteller Novavax reicht Zulassung für Corona-Totimpfstoff ein (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, SvenSimon | Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON)

    Neuer Corona-Impfstoff Wende in der Pandemie dank Totimpfstoff Novavax?

    Der US-Hersteller Novavax hat bei der EMA seinen Totimpfstoff eingereicht. Bringt der neue Impfstoff nun die Impfwende und das Ende der Pandemie?  mehr...

  3. Wie gesund sind ist Zuckerersatz? (Foto: SWR, Shutterstock: Anna Mente, SWR3)

    Faktencheck Gesunde Plätzchen mit Zuckerersatz – geht das?

    Nach der Frust-Tafel Schokolade tut's auch mal die zuckerfreie Cola, in Plätzchen merkt niemand, dass Xylit statt Zucker verwendet wurde und im Kaffee schmeckt Süßstoff ja eh fast wie normaler Zucker. Oder? Wie gesund sind die Ersatzstoffe wirklich?  mehr...

  4. Altenburg
    SWR3 bei den Menschen nach der Flut (Foto: SWR3)

    Bei den Menschen nach der Flut Katastrophe im Ahrtal: Flucht mit drei Kindern vor dem Wasser

    Die Flut im Ahrtal nahm der Familie Gemein alles. Auch Monate nach der Katastrophe ist ihr Alltag noch weit von der Normalität entfernt.  mehr...

  5. Baden-Württemberg
    Ab Mittwoch gilt in Baden-Württember die Alarmstufe II (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat)

    Seit Mittwoch noch strenger Corona-Alarmstufe II in Baden-Württemberg: Das sind die neuen Regeln

    Die Alarmstufe in Baden-Württemberg gilt noch keine Woche, schon gibt es ein Update: Seit Mittwoch gilt im ganzen Land die Alarmstufe II. Lest hier, welche Regeln in Zukunft gelten.  mehr...

  6. Mainz
    Eine Limonade steht in einem Straßencafe in Mainz. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold)

    2G flächendeckend RLP in der Pandemie: Diese Regeln gelten seit Mittwoch

    Seit Mittwoch gelten in Rheinland-Pfalz schärfere Corona-Regelungen. 2G gilt dann im ganzen Bundesland ebenso wie 3G am Arbeitsplatz. Wir erklären die Details.  mehr...