All For Love – Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting
I Was Made For Lovin' You – Kiss
Broken Strings – Nelly Furtado & James Morrison
I'm Yours – Jason Mraz
I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
What's Love Got To Do With It – Tina Turner
Power Of Love – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Grenade – Jason Mraz
Rolling In The Deep – Adele
Your Body Is A Wonderland – John Mayer
I'd Do Anything For Love – Meat Loaf
I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner
Blaue Augen – Ideal
Easy Lover – Philip Bailey & Phil Collins
Just Give Me A Reason – Pink & Nate Ruess
Friday I'm In Love – The Cure
Heart Of Glass – Blondie
The Look Of Love – ABC
Ebony & Ivory – Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder
Love To Love You Baby – Donna Summer
Careless Whisper – George Michael
I Belong To You – Eros Ramazotti & Anastacia
Take On Me – a-ha
My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion
Holding Back The Years – Simply Red
Without You – Mariah Carey
Chasing Cars – Snow Patrol
Jessie's Girl – Rick Springfield
Can't Get You Out Of My Head – Kylie Minogue
