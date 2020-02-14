  1. Musik
  2. Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte
  3. Musik-Special: Die größten Lovesongs und ihre Geschichte
Autor
Matthias Kugler
Matthias Kugler; Foto: SWR3
Stand:

Von The Power Of Love über I Will Always Love You bis I Was Made For Lovin' You – wir erzählen die Geschichten hinter den schönsten Lovesongs... die du ab jetzt ein bisschen anders hören wirst.

All For Love – Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting

Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting - All For Love; Foto: A&M Records - Universal Music

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte All For Love – Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting

Dauer

I Was Made For Lovin' You – Kiss

Kiss - I Was Made For Loving You; Foto: Bellaphone

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte I Was Made For Lovin' You - Kiss

Dauer

Broken Strings – Nelly Furtado & James Morrison

James Morrison - Broken Strings (feat. Nelly Furtado); Foto: Polydor - Universal

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Broken Strings - James Morrison/Nelly Furtado

Dauer

I'm Yours – Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz - I'm Yours; Foto: Atlantic - Warner

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte I'm Yours - Jason Mraz

Dauer

I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You; Foto: Arista - Sony Music

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston

Dauer

What's Love Got To Do With It – Tina Turner

Tina Turner - What's Love Got To Do With It; Foto: EMI

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte What's love got to do with it – Tina Turner

Dauer

Power Of Love – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Frankie Goes To Hollywood - The Power Of Love; Foto: ZTT Records

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte The Power of Love - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Dauer

Grenade – Jason Mraz

Bruno Mars; Foto: Warner Music

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Grenade - Bruno Mars

Dauer

Rolling In The Deep – Adele

Adele - Rolling In The Deep; Foto: Xl/Beggars Group - Indigo

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Rolling in the deep - Adele

Dauer

Your Body Is A Wonderland – John Mayer

John Mayer - Your Body Is A Wonderland; Foto: Columbia - Sony BMG

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Your Body Is A Wonderland - John Mayer

Dauer

I'd Do Anything For Love – Meat Loaf

Meatloaf - I'd Do Anything For Love; Foto: Virgin - EMI

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte I'd Do Anything For Love - Meat Loaf

Dauer

I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner

Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is ; Foto: Atlantic - WEA

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte I want to know what love is - Foreigner

Dauer

Blaue Augen – Ideal

Ideal - Blaue Augen ; Foto: Warner -Innovative Communications

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Blaue Augen – Ideal

Dauer

Easy Lover – Philip Bailey & Phil Collins

Phillip Bailey & Phil Collins; Foto: CBS - Columbia

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Easy Lover - Philip Bailey & Phil Collins

Dauer

Just Give Me A Reason – Pink & Nate Ruess

Pink und Nate Ruess; Foto: imago stock&people

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Just Give Me A Reason - Pink ft. Nate Ruess

Dauer

Friday I'm In Love – The Cure

The-Cure-Sänger Robert Smith; Foto: Universal

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Friday I'm In Love - The Cure

Dauer

Heart Of Glass – Blondie

Blondie - Heart Of Glass; Foto: Chrysalis

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Dauer

The Look Of Love – ABC

ABC - The Look Of Love; Foto: EMI

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte The Look Of Love - ABC

Dauer

Ebony & Ivory – Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder

Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder - Ebony And Ivory; Foto: Parlophon - EMI

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Ebony & Ivory - Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder

Dauer

Love To Love You Baby – Donna Summer

Donna Summer - Love To Love You Baby; Foto: Casablanca Records / Universal

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Love to Love You baby - Donna Summer

Dauer

Careless Whisper – George Michael

George Michael - Careless Whispers; Foto: Columbis - CBS

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Careless Whisper - George Michael

Dauer

I Belong To You – Eros Ramazotti & Anastacia

Eros Ramazzotti & Anastacia - I Belong To You (Il Ritmo Della Passione); Foto: RCA International - Sony Music

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte I Belong To You - Eros Ramazotti & Anastacia

Dauer

Take On Me – a-ha

A-ha mit „Take On Me“ auf dem neuesten Stand der Tricktechnik; Foto: Warner Bros. (Warner)

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Take on me - a-ha

Dauer

My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On ; Foto: Columbia (Sony BMG)

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte My Heart Will Go On – Céline Dion

Dauer

Holding Back The Years – Simply Red

Simply Red; Foto: picture alliance / Sven Simon

Hooks Simply Red: Holding back the years

Dauer

Without You – Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey - Without You; Foto: Columbia - Sony

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Without You - Mariah Carey

Dauer

Chasing Cars – Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol; Foto: dpa

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Chasing Cars – Snow Patrol

Dauer

Jessie's Girl – Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield - Jessie' Girl; Foto: RCA

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Jessie's Girl – Rick Springfield

Dauer

Can't Get You Out Of My Head – Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minigue - Can't Get You Out My Head; Foto: Parlophon - EMI

Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte Can't Get You Out Of My Head – Kylie Minogue

Dauer

Hier alle Folgen von Die größten Hits und ihre Geschichte hören

Autor
Matthias Kugler
Autor
Jörg Lange
Autor
Kira Urschinger
Autor
SWR3