Ich will nichts festes, will mich auch nicht binden 
Ich bin nicht verliebt, und ich liebe es  

Einige meiner Freunde haben ja Mitleid mit mir 
und bieten mir an : Hey, wir finden schon einen Mann für Dich 
und ich nur: 
Hey, Girls, macht halblang,  
Ich arbeite hart daran, Single zu bleiben 
[das wollt Ihr doch nicht kaputt machen] 

Ich höre es doch bei den Pärchen, wie sie sich fetzen und den ganzen Tag anschreien 
Diesen ganzen Scheiß würde ich gerne von mir fernhalten 
Also bitte keine Vorwürfe, 
dass ich so erholt aussehen, weil ich gut geschlafen habe 

Rosen sind rot und Veilchen blau 
Ich brauche keinen Mann, nein, ich brauch mehrere 
Und ich kann meine Beine ausstrecken, weil ich alleine im Bett bin 
Und ich werde nicht aufgehalten von irgendeinem Scheiß, den irgendjemand gesagt hat 

Und ich will auch nicht heiraten 
Und schon gar kein Kind 
Hör mir auf mit dem Beziehungsscheiß 

Es gibt so viele Fische im Meer 
da könnte ich Tage lang angeln 
sowas nenn ich "Synergie" 
Und wenn es dann nachlässt, ist es mir auch recht 

Das ist ganz schön hart, so viel Auswahl zu haben 
oder vielleicht sind diese Speed Dating Apps auch nicht genug  
oh, wahrscheinlich habe ich gerade die Liebe meines Lebens nach links gewischt, 
ach herrje ... so ein Pech   

also geh mir weg mit dem Beziehungsscheiß 

Original Songtext auf Englisch

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit
I'm not in love and I love it

Some friends pity me
They say, "Girl we gon' find you a man"
And I say, "Pretty please"
"I'm tryna stay single as hard as I can"
'Cause I hear them fighting and yelling all day
I'm gonna keep all of that shit at bay
So don't blame me
(For looking well rested after a goodnight's sleep)Roses are red and violets are blue

I don't need a man, no, I need a few (I need a few)
And I spread my legs 'cause I'm alone in my bed
And I won't be kept up by something that somebody said

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit
I don't want a relationshit
I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit
I'm not in love and I love itI don't wanna marry and I don't wanna kid
I don't want a relationshit
I…

