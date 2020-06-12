Ich will nichts festes, will mich auch nicht binden

Ich bin nicht verliebt, und ich liebe es

Einige meiner Freunde haben ja Mitleid mit mir

und bieten mir an : Hey, wir finden schon einen Mann für Dich

und ich nur:

Hey, Girls, macht halblang,

Ich arbeite hart daran, Single zu bleiben

[das wollt Ihr doch nicht kaputt machen]

Ich höre es doch bei den Pärchen, wie sie sich fetzen und den ganzen Tag anschreien

Diesen ganzen Scheiß würde ich gerne von mir fernhalten

Also bitte keine Vorwürfe,

dass ich so erholt aussehen, weil ich gut geschlafen habe

Rosen sind rot und Veilchen blau

Ich brauche keinen Mann, nein, ich brauch mehrere

Und ich kann meine Beine ausstrecken, weil ich alleine im Bett bin

Und ich werde nicht aufgehalten von irgendeinem Scheiß, den irgendjemand gesagt hat

Und ich will auch nicht heiraten

Und schon gar kein Kind

Hör mir auf mit dem Beziehungsscheiß

Es gibt so viele Fische im Meer

da könnte ich Tage lang angeln

sowas nenn ich "Synergie"

Und wenn es dann nachlässt, ist es mir auch recht

Das ist ganz schön hart, so viel Auswahl zu haben

oder vielleicht sind diese Speed Dating Apps auch nicht genug

oh, wahrscheinlich habe ich gerade die Liebe meines Lebens nach links gewischt,

ach herrje ... so ein Pech

also geh mir weg mit dem Beziehungsscheiß

Original Songtext auf Englisch

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit

I'm not in love and I love it

Some friends pity me

They say, "Girl we gon' find you a man"

And I say, "Pretty please"

"I'm tryna stay single as hard as I can"

'Cause I hear them fighting and yelling all day

I'm gonna keep all of that shit at bay

So don't blame me

(For looking well rested after a goodnight's sleep)Roses are red and violets are blue

I don't need a man, no, I need a few (I need a few)

And I spread my legs 'cause I'm alone in my bed

And I won't be kept up by something that somebody said

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit

I don't want a relationshit

I don't wanna settle, I don't wanna commit

I'm not in love and I love itI don't wanna marry and I don't wanna kid

I don't want a relationshit

I…