Du hast nicht so viel geraucht als wir uns kennen lernten
Und jetzt ... eine Fluppe nach der anderen
Du warst du auch nicht so angespannt wie heute
und mir ist klar: du trinkst, um zu vergessen
Ich weiß gar nicht, wie ich es geschafft habe, dein Leben so zu versauen
Ich sollte dein Lichtstrahl sein
Stattdessen verdunkelt sich alles in meinem Kopf, manchmal
und ich schlafe gleich am Steuer ein
ich weiß gar nicht mehr, wie sich irgendwas anfühlt
Du sagst etwas,
aber ich tue nur so, als würde ich dir zuhören
In Wirklichkeit schlaf ich gleich am Steuer ein
Wenn du glaubst, dass wir stark genug sind,
dann versuch mich aufzuwecken
Schau, keine Wolke weit und breit, was für ein perfekter Abend
Ich sollte dein Lichtstrahl sein
Bin ich aber nicht
Original Songtext in Englisch
Oh, you never smoked this much before we met
Light up, light up another cigarette
I can tell you're drinkin' only to forget
Don't know how I got you in such a mess
How am I supposed to be your ray of light?
Your ray of light?
I get dark sometimes, does it pass you by?
I should be your ray of light
Your ray of light
But I'm fallin', fallin' asleep at the wheel
Guess I forgot how to feel
Just for a second, you're talkin'
But I am just pretending you have my attention
I'm fallin', fallin' asleep at the wheel
I made you think it was real
If you think we're strong enough
Come on and wake me up
You never looked this tense before we met
Back up, back when we were so innocent
All this emotion that we're buried in
Tied up, fired up on this adrenaline
How am I supposed to be your ray of light?
Your ray of light?
Not a cloud in sight, what a perfect night
I should be your ray of light
Your ray of light
But that's not me