Gerade als ich dachte,
das mit der Liebe wird nichts mehr
Gerade, als ich anfing zu philosophieren
stand sie plötzlich da
Mit einem Coffee To Go in der Hand
eingerahmt von einem wunderschönen Basquiat
Und als sie sagte: "Nehmen wir ein Taxi ?"
schossen Endorphine durch mein Blut
und zwar die Höchstmenge
Jedes Kind weiß
die Liebe macht dich fertig,
wenn du es nicht ernst meinst mit ihr
also, glaub besser an sie
Dass wir uns nicht falsch verstehen,
was immer nötig ist
Ich bin bereit
Ich bin hellwach
Wir also im Taxi
mit all diesen Gefühlen
Ich tu mein Bestes,
und mach einen auf Intellektuellen
auf Kunstliebhaber
Erzähl mir mehr
Ich kann noch viel von Dir lernen
Lass uns weiterfahren
bis morgen früh
bis nach Vegas
und da will ich dir einen Ring anstecken
Hey, schalten Sie das Taxameter aus
Also, von mir aus kann's losgehen
Original Songtext auf Englisch
Just when I thought love was impossible
And I was about to get philosophical
There she was with a coffee to goPerfectly framed by a beautiful Basquiat
Endorphins up to the maximum
When she said, "Let's call a taxi and go"It's no secret
Love will mess you up
If you don't mean it
Better believe itBaby, I want you
Let there be no mistake
We're gonna find out
Whatever it takes
Baby, I want to
You got me wide awake
We're gonna find out
Whatever it takesIn the back of the cab feeling affectional
Doing my best to be intellectual
Lover of art
Teach me, I'm dying to knowLet's ride all night
Let's make a thing of it
Stop off in Vegas
And put a ring on it
Shut off the meter whenever you're ready to goIt's no secret
Love will mess you up
And if you don't mean it
Better…