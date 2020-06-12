Gerade als ich dachte,

das mit der Liebe wird nichts mehr

Gerade, als ich anfing zu philosophieren

stand sie plötzlich da

Mit einem Coffee To Go in der Hand

eingerahmt von einem wunderschönen Basquiat

Und als sie sagte: "Nehmen wir ein Taxi ?"

schossen Endorphine durch mein Blut

und zwar die Höchstmenge

Jedes Kind weiß

die Liebe macht dich fertig,

wenn du es nicht ernst meinst mit ihr

also, glaub besser an sie

Dass wir uns nicht falsch verstehen,

was immer nötig ist

Ich bin bereit

Ich bin hellwach

Wir also im Taxi

mit all diesen Gefühlen

Ich tu mein Bestes,

und mach einen auf Intellektuellen

auf Kunstliebhaber

Erzähl mir mehr

Ich kann noch viel von Dir lernen

Lass uns weiterfahren

bis morgen früh

bis nach Vegas

und da will ich dir einen Ring anstecken

Hey, schalten Sie das Taxameter aus

Also, von mir aus kann's losgehen

Original Songtext auf Englisch

Just when I thought love was impossible

And I was about to get philosophical

There she was with a coffee to goPerfectly framed by a beautiful Basquiat

Endorphins up to the maximum

When she said, "Let's call a taxi and go"It's no secret

Love will mess you up

If you don't mean it

Better believe itBaby, I want you

Let there be no mistake

We're gonna find out

Whatever it takes

Baby, I want to

You got me wide awake

We're gonna find out

Whatever it takesIn the back of the cab feeling affectional

Doing my best to be intellectual

Lover of art

Teach me, I'm dying to knowLet's ride all night

Let's make a thing of it

Stop off in Vegas

And put a ring on it

Shut off the meter whenever you're ready to goIt's no secret

Love will mess you up

And if you don't mean it

Better…