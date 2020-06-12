  1. SWR3
Gerade als ich dachte, 
das mit der Liebe wird nichts mehr 
Gerade, als ich anfing zu philosophieren 
stand sie plötzlich da 
Mit einem Coffee To Go in der Hand 

eingerahmt von einem wunderschönen Basquiat 
Und als sie sagte: "Nehmen wir ein Taxi ?" 
schossen Endorphine durch mein Blut 
und zwar die Höchstmenge 

Jedes Kind weiß 
die Liebe macht dich fertig,  
wenn du es nicht ernst meinst mit ihr  
also, glaub besser an sie   

Dass wir uns nicht falsch verstehen,  
was immer nötig ist  
Ich bin bereit  
Ich bin hellwach 

Wir also im Taxi 
mit all diesen Gefühlen  

Ich tu mein Bestes,  
und mach einen auf Intellektuellen  
auf Kunstliebhaber  
Erzähl mir mehr 

Ich kann noch viel von Dir lernen  
Lass uns weiterfahren  
bis morgen früh  
bis nach Vegas 

und da will ich dir einen Ring anstecken 
Hey, schalten Sie das Taxameter aus   

Also, von mir aus kann's losgehen  

 Original Songtext auf Englisch

Just when I thought love was impossible
And I was about to get philosophical
There she was with a coffee to goPerfectly framed by a beautiful Basquiat
Endorphins up to the maximum

When she said, "Let's call a taxi and go"It's no secret
Love will mess you up
If you don't mean it
Better believe itBaby, I want you

Let there be no mistake
We're gonna find out
Whatever it takes

Baby, I want to
You got me wide awake

We're gonna find out
Whatever it takesIn the back of the cab feeling affectional
Doing my best to be intellectual
Lover of art

Teach me, I'm dying to knowLet's ride all night
Let's make a thing of it
Stop off in Vegas
And put a ring on it

Shut off the meter whenever you're ready to goIt's no secret
Love will mess you up
And if you don't mean it
Better…

STAND
AUTOR/IN
