You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' everybody

Everybody



Now, I just fell in love

And I just quit my job

I'm gonna find new drive

Damn, they work me so damn hard

Work by nine

Then off past five

And they work my nerves

That's why I cannot sleep at night



I'm lookin' for motivation

I'm lookin' for a new foundation, yeah

And I'm on that new vibration

I'm buildin' my own foundation, yeah

Hold up, oh, baby, baby



You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' evеrybody

Everybody



I'ma let down my hair 'cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I'm sleepin' real good at night

The queens in the front and the doms in the back

Ain't takin' no flicks but the whole clique snapped

There's a whole lot of people in the house

Tryin' to smoke with the yak in your mouth

(Good at night) And we back outside

You said you outside, but you ain't that outside

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside



Got motivation

I done found me a new foundation, yeah

I'm takin' my new salvation

And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah

Oh, baby, baby



You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' evеrybody

Everybody



If you don't seek it, you won't see it

That, we all know

If you don't think it, you won't be it

That love ain't yours

Tryin' to fake it, never makes it

That, we all know

You can have the stress and not take less

I'll justify love

We go round in circles, round in circles

Searchin' for love

We go up and down, lost and found

Searchin' for love

Looking for something that lives inside me



You won't break my soul

I'm tellin' evеrybody

Everybody



I'm takin' my new salvation

And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah

Got motivation

I done found me a new foundation, yeah

I'm takin' my new salvation

And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah