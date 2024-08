Tryna rain, tryna rain on the thunder

Tell the storm I'm new

I'm a wall, come and march on the regular

Painting white flags blueLord forgive me,

I've been running

Running blind in truth

I'ma rain, I'ma rain on this bitter love

Tell the sweet I'm new

I'm telling these tears, go and fall away, fall away

May the last one burn into flames

Freedom

Freedom

I can't move

Freedom, cut me loose

Singin', freedom

Freedom

Where are you?

'Cause I need freedom, too

I break chains all by myself

Won't let my freedom rot in hell

Hey! I'ma keep running

'Cause a winner don't quit on themselvesI'ma wade,

I'ma wave through the waters

Tell the tide, "Don't move"

I'ma riot, I'ma riot through your borders

Call me bulletproofLord forgive me, I've been runnin'

Runnin' blind in truth

I'ma wade, I'ma wave through your shallow love

Tell the deep I'm new

I'm telling these tears, go and fall away, fall away

May the last one burn into flames

Freedom

Freedom

I can't move

Freedom, cut me loose

Singin', freedom

Freedom

Where are you?

'Cause I need freedom, too

I break chains all by myself

Won't let my freedom rot in hell

Hey! I'ma keep running

'Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

Ten Hail Marys, I meditate for practice

Channel nine news tell me I'm movin' backwards

Eight blocks left, death is around the corner

Seven misleadin' statements 'bout my persona

Six headlights wavin' in my direction

Five-o askin' me what's in my possession

Yeah I keep runnin', jump in the aqueducts

Fire hydrants and hazardous

Smoke alarms on the back of us

But mama don't cry for me, ride for me

Try for me, live for me

Breathe for me, sing for me

Honestly guidin' me

I could be more than I gotta be

Stole from me, lied to me, nation hypocrisy

Code on me, drive on me

Wicked, my spirit inspired me

Like yeah, open correctional gates in higher desert

Yeah, open our mind as we cast away oppression

Yeah, open the streets and watch our beliefs

And when they carve my name inside the concrete

I pray it forever reads

Freedom

Freedom

I can't move

Freedom, cut me loose

Singin', freedom! Freedom!

Where are you?

'Cause I need freedom, too

I break chains all by myself

Won't let my freedom rot in hell

Hey! I'ma keep running

'Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

What you want from me?

Is it truth you seek?

Oh, Father, can you hear me?

What you want from me?

Is it truth you seek?

Oh, Father, can you hear me?

Hear me out

"I had my ups and downs

But I always find the inner strength to pull myself up

I was served lemons, but I made lemonade"