Surrounded by losers

Misfits and boozers

Hanging by your fingernails

You made one mistake

You got burned at the stake

You're finished, you're foolish, you failed

There's always a hope

On this slippery slope

Somewhere a ghost of a chance

To get back in that game

And burn off your shame

And dance with the big boys again



It's a strange, strange game

Strange, strange game

Such a shame - shame, shame

Yes a strange game

You got to carry the blame

In this strange game

You're out on a limb

And you're trying to get in

It's a strange game

You piled up the corpses

And exhausted your sources

Living right under a cloud

The odds are against you

The gods haven't blessed you

You better get back on the rails

Drill down on the data

Keep pushing the paper

The damps dripping down on the walls

It's a million to one

There's a place in the sun

To dance with the big boys again

It's a strange, strange game

Strange, oh so strange

You don't even know my real name

Yes a strange game

You got to carry the blame

In this strange strange game

You're out on a limb

And you're trying to get in

It's a strange game