Bin ich gut genug? Lauren Daigle kämpft gegen Selbstzweifel und findet ihre Erleichterung im Glauben. Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „You Say“

Es geht darum, sich von negativen Gedanken und Selbstzweifeln zu lösen. Viele schlagen sich herum mit Gefühlen der Unzulänglichkeit und dem Gefühl, nicht genug zu sein, und dieses Lied soll eine Erinnerung daran sein, dass wir in den Augen Gottes immer geliebt, stark und wertvoll sind.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Lauren Daigle: „You Say“

Ich kämpfe immer wieder mit den Stimmen in meinem Kopf,

die sagen, dass ich nicht genug bin.

Jede einzelne Lüge, die mir sagt, dass ich nie mithalten werde.

Bin ich nicht mehr als nur die Summe aller Höhen und Tiefen?

Erinnere mich noch einmal daran, wer ich bin, denn das muss ich wissen.

Wenn ich nichts mehr fühlen kann, sagst du mir, dass ich geliebt werde.

Wenn ich mich schwach fühle, sagst du mir, dass ich stark bin.

Und du sagst mir,

ich werde auch dann noch in den Arm genommen,

wenn ich versage.

Und wenn ich nicht dazugehöre,

sagst du, gehöre ich immer noch zu dir.

Und ich glaube dir all das,

was du über mich sagst.

Es zählt nur, was DU über mich denkst.

Du definierst meinen Wert, du zeigst mir meine Identität.

Lieber Gott, ich lege alles, was ich habe, zu deinen Füßen.

Du bestimmst über jede Niederlage, jeden Sieg.

Lyrics: Lauren Daigle „You Say“ im englischen Original

I keep fighting voices in my mind that say I'm not enough

Every single lie that tells me I will never measure up

Am I more than just the sum of every high and every low

Remind me once again just who I am because I need to know

Ooh-oh

You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing

You say I am strong when I think I am weak

And you say I am held when I am falling short

And when I don't belong, oh You say I am Yours

And I believe (I)

Oh, I believe (I)

What You say of me (I)

I believe

The only thing that matters now is everything You think of me

In You I find my worth, in You I find my identity

Ooh-oh

You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing

You say I am strong when I think I am weak

And you say I am held when I am falling short

When I don't belong, oh You say I am Yours

And I believe (I)

Oh, I believe (I)

What You say of me (I)

Oh, I believe

Taking all I have, and now I'm laying it at Your feet

You have every failure, God, You have every victory

Ooh-oh

You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing

You say I am strong when I think I am weak

You say I am held when I am falling short

When I don't belong, oh You say I am Yours

And I believe (I)

Oh, I believe (I)

What You say of me (I)

I believe

Oh, I believe (I)

Yes, I believe (I)

What You say of me (I)

I believe