Darum geht es in „You Say“
Es geht darum, sich von negativen Gedanken und Selbstzweifeln zu lösen. Viele schlagen sich herum mit Gefühlen der Unzulänglichkeit und dem Gefühl, nicht genug zu sein, und dieses Lied soll eine Erinnerung daran sein, dass wir in den Augen Gottes immer geliebt, stark und wertvoll sind.
Deutsche Übersetzung von Lauren Daigle: „You Say“
Ich kämpfe immer wieder mit den Stimmen in meinem Kopf,
die sagen, dass ich nicht genug bin.
Jede einzelne Lüge, die mir sagt, dass ich nie mithalten werde.
Bin ich nicht mehr als nur die Summe aller Höhen und Tiefen?
Erinnere mich noch einmal daran, wer ich bin, denn das muss ich wissen.
Wenn ich nichts mehr fühlen kann, sagst du mir, dass ich geliebt werde.
Wenn ich mich schwach fühle, sagst du mir, dass ich stark bin.
Und du sagst mir,
ich werde auch dann noch in den Arm genommen,
wenn ich versage.
Und wenn ich nicht dazugehöre,
sagst du, gehöre ich immer noch zu dir.
Und ich glaube dir all das,
was du über mich sagst.
Es zählt nur, was DU über mich denkst.
Du definierst meinen Wert, du zeigst mir meine Identität.
Lieber Gott, ich lege alles, was ich habe, zu deinen Füßen.
Du bestimmst über jede Niederlage, jeden Sieg.
Lyrics: Lauren Daigle „You Say“ im englischen Original
I keep fighting voices in my mind that say I'm not enough
Every single lie that tells me I will never measure up
Am I more than just the sum of every high and every low
Remind me once again just who I am because I need to know
Ooh-oh
You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing
You say I am strong when I think I am weak
And you say I am held when I am falling short
And when I don't belong, oh You say I am Yours
And I believe (I)
Oh, I believe (I)
What You say of me (I)
I believe
The only thing that matters now is everything You think of me
In You I find my worth, in You I find my identity
Ooh-oh
You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing
You say I am strong when I think I am weak
And you say I am held when I am falling short
When I don't belong, oh You say I am Yours
And I believe (I)
Oh, I believe (I)
What You say of me (I)
Oh, I believe
Taking all I have, and now I'm laying it at Your feet
You have every failure, God, You have every victory
Ooh-oh
You say I am loved when I can't feel a thing
You say I am strong when I think I am weak
You say I am held when I am falling short
When I don't belong, oh You say I am Yours
And I believe (I)
Oh, I believe (I)
What You say of me (I)
I believe
Oh, I believe (I)
Yes, I believe (I)
What You say of me (I)
I believe