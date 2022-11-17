Okay, jetzt habe ich es endgültig vermasselt.
Und diesmal können auch rote Rosen das nicht rausreißen.
Ich habe die ganze Nacht gewartet,
im weißen Anzug,
im strömenden Regen.
Wie verzweifelt kann man einen Menschen noch lieben?
[Nur, dass du es weißt.]
Wenn du mich jetzt verlässt,
dann sterbe ich.
Todesursache: gebrochenes Herz.
Ich weiß, wie egoistisch das ist.
Ich nehme alle Schuld auf mich.
Aber:
Allein dein Gesicht ist ein Kunstwerk.
Ich habe mir deinen Namen unter die Augen tätowiert.
Damit jeder weiß, du gehörst zu mir.
Ich will nur, dass die ganze Welt sieht:
Für dich würde ich sogar meinen Verstand hergeben.
Es gibt 7 Milliarden Menschen auf der Welt.
Und von denen will ich ausgerechnet dich.
Ohne Witz.
Ich dreh komplett durch, wenn du jetzt gehst.
Tod durch gebrochenes Herz! Hier auf der Stelle. Heute Abend.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Done messing up, messing your head
Cos this time no roses will do, (for you)
Waited all night in the pouring rain
In a white dinner suit, (woah)
Oh, baby, shame on me, shame on me
Shame on me for loving you, so desperately, desperately, (oh-oh)
And I put the blame on me, blame on me
Blame on me for loving you, so selfishly, selfishly, (oh-oh)
So if you leave me now
I think I'd die of a broken heart
I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight
Cos baby, your face a work of art
Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right
There's seven billion people in the world
And all I want is you
I'd go maniac, if you walked out
If you walked out, it's true
I think I'd die of a broken heart
I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight
Tattooed your name under my eyes
So everyone knows you're mine, (and I know)
And I'm done, so done taking my own advice, yeah
Cos I'm not too good at goodbyes, (woah)
Oh, baby, shame on me, shame on me (shame on me)
Shame on me for loving you, so desperately, desperately, (oh-oh)
And I'll put the blame on me, blame on me
Blame on me for loving you, so selfishly, selfishly, (oh-oh)
So if you leave me now
I think I'd die of a broken heart
I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight
Cos baby, your face a work of art
Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right
There's seven billion people in the world
And all I want is you
I'd go maniac, if you walked out
If you walked out, it's true
I think I'd die of a broken heart
I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight
Shame on me, shame on me
Shame on me for loving you, so desperately, desperately, (oh-oh)
And I want the world to see, world to see
That I would lose my sanity for you baby, you baby (oh-oh)
For you, baby
I think I'd die of a broken heart (ye-yeah)
I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight
Cos baby, your face a work of art
Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right
I think I'd die of a broken heart (oh-oh)
I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight
Cos baby, your face a work of art
(A work, a work, a work, a work, a work)
Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right
There's seven billion people in the world
And all I want is you
I'd go maniac, if you walked out
If you walked out, it's true
I think I'd die of a broken heart, (yeah)
I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight