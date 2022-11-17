Er spürt, dass sie ihn verlässt. Eigentlich unvorstellbar für ihn. Auch wenn er sich selbst die Schuld gibt.

Okay, jetzt habe ich es endgültig vermasselt.

Und diesmal können auch rote Rosen das nicht rausreißen.

Ich habe die ganze Nacht gewartet,

im weißen Anzug,

im strömenden Regen.

Wie verzweifelt kann man einen Menschen noch lieben?

[Nur, dass du es weißt.]

Wenn du mich jetzt verlässt,

dann sterbe ich.

Todesursache: gebrochenes Herz.

Ich weiß, wie egoistisch das ist.

Ich nehme alle Schuld auf mich.

Aber:

Allein dein Gesicht ist ein Kunstwerk.

Ich habe mir deinen Namen unter die Augen tätowiert.

Damit jeder weiß, du gehörst zu mir.

Ich will nur, dass die ganze Welt sieht:

Für dich würde ich sogar meinen Verstand hergeben.

Es gibt 7 Milliarden Menschen auf der Welt.

Und von denen will ich ausgerechnet dich.

Ohne Witz.

Ich dreh komplett durch, wenn du jetzt gehst.

Tod durch gebrochenes Herz! Hier auf der Stelle. Heute Abend.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Done messing up, messing your head

Cos this time no roses will do, (for you)

Waited all night in the pouring rain

In a white dinner suit, (woah)

Oh, baby, shame on me, shame on me

Shame on me for loving you, so desperately, desperately, (oh-oh)

And I put the blame on me, blame on me

Blame on me for loving you, so selfishly, selfishly, (oh-oh)

So if you leave me now

I think I'd die of a broken heart

I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight

Cos baby, your face a work of art

Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right

There's seven billion people in the world

And all I want is you

I'd go maniac, if you walked out

If you walked out, it's true

I think I'd die of a broken heart

I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight

Tattooed your name under my eyes

So everyone knows you're mine, (and I know)

And I'm done, so done taking my own advice, yeah

Cos I'm not too good at goodbyes, (woah)

Oh, baby, shame on me, shame on me (shame on me)

Shame on me for loving you, so desperately, desperately, (oh-oh)

And I'll put the blame on me, blame on me

Blame on me for loving you, so selfishly, selfishly, (oh-oh)

So if you leave me now

I think I'd die of a broken heart

I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight

Cos baby, your face a work of art

Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right

There's seven billion people in the world

And all I want is you

I'd go maniac, if you walked out

If you walked out, it's true

I think I'd die of a broken heart

I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight

Shame on me, shame on me

Shame on me for loving you, so desperately, desperately, (oh-oh)

And I want the world to see, world to see

That I would lose my sanity for you baby, you baby (oh-oh)

For you, baby

I think I'd die of a broken heart (ye-yeah)

I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight

Cos baby, your face a work of art

Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right

I think I'd die of a broken heart (oh-oh)

I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight

Cos baby, your face a work of art

(A work, a work, a work, a work, a work)

Oh, I think I'd die of a broken heart, that's right

There's seven billion people in the world

And all I want is you

I'd go maniac, if you walked out

If you walked out, it's true

I think I'd die of a broken heart, (yeah)

I think I'd die of a broken heart, tonight