Jax' Song „Like my father“ ist ihren Eltern gewidmet, die Jax vorgelebt haben, wie wahre Liebe wirklich geht.

Darum geht es in „Like my father“

Jax hat über diesen Song Folgendes gesagt:

Ich habe einen Song über die beste Beziehung geschrieben, die ich je gekannt habe... Meine Mutter und mein Vater haben die Messlatte ziemlich hoch gelegt und mir das perfekte Beispiel dafür gegeben, was Liebe ist. Zum Vatertag wollte ich mich mit diesem Lied bei ihnen revanchieren.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Jax: „Like my father“

Ich träume davon, heimzukommen

und dann sind da Rosen

und kleine, schmutzige Nachrichten auf Post-its.

Und wenn meine Haare grau werden,

wird er sagen, ich sei wie ein guter Wein, der mit dem Alter besser wird.

Ich schätze, ich habe von meinen Eltern gelernt,

dass wahre Liebe mit Freundschaft beginnt.

Ein Kuss auf die Stirn, ein Abend zu zweit,

eine gelogene Entschuldigung nach einem Streit.

Ich suche einen Mann, der geduldig und zuvorkommend ist,

der mir die Autotür aufhält.

Ich träume davon, im Wohnzimmer zu tanzen,

als wären wir wieder achtzehn und auf dem Abschlussball,

und davon gemeinsam alt zu werden mit jemandem,

der mich immer jung hält.

Ich sehne mich nach einem Mann, der mich so liebt,

wie mein Vater meine Mutter liebt.

Ich möchte im Sommer einen Roadtrip machen,

möchte, dass wir uns gegenseitig aufziehen.

Zu Billy Joel abrocken

und den Kindern die Zunge rausstrecken,

wenn sie uns alt nennen.

Bei ihm brennt ab und zu mal das Abendessen an,

er lässt mich bei Scrabble gewinnen.

Und wenn sich mein Körper verändert,

sagt er: „Oh mein Gott, du siehst heute umwerfend aus.“

Und wenn er meinem Vater ähnelt,

kann er vielleicht unserer Tochter beibringen,

wie man eine Königin liebt.

Sie sollte spüren, dass sie eine ist.

Ich brauche ganz einfach einen Mann,

der mich liebt wie mein Vater meine Mutter.

Lyrics: Jax „Like my father“ im englischen Original

I wanna come home to roses

And dirty little notes on Post-its

And when my hair starts turning gray

He'll say I'm like a fine wine, better with age

I guess I learned it from my parents

That true love starts with friendship

A kiss on the forehead, a date night

Fake an apology after a fight

I need a man who's patient and kind

Gets out of the car and holds the door

I wanna slow dance in the living room like

We're 18 at senior prom and grow

Old with someone who makes me feel young

I need a man who loves me like

My father loves my momI want a road trip in the summers

I wanna make fun of each other

I wanna rock out to Billy Joel

And flip our kids off when they call us old

He'll accidentally burn our dinner

And let me be the scrabble winner

And when my body changes shapes

He'll say, "Oh my God, you look hot today"

I need a man who's patient and kind

Gets out of the car and holds the door

I wanna slow dance in the living room like

We're 18 at senior prom and grow

Old with someone who makes me feel young

I need a man who loves me like

My father loves my mom

And if he lives up to my father

Maybe he could teach our daughter

What it takes to love a queen

She should know she's royalty

I need a man who's patient and kind

Gets out of the car and holds the door

I wanna slow dance in the living room like

We're 18 at senior prom and grow

Old with someone who makes me feel young

I need a man who loves me like

My father loves my mom

I need a man who loves me like

My father loves my mom