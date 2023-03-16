Wir haben kein Spülmittel mehr,
also schmeiß’ die Teller in den Müll.
Denn jetzt haben wir sie so oft gewaschen.
Und sie werden trotzdem nicht mehr sauber.
Wir finden keine neuen Antworten mehr.
Deshalb schmeiße ich dich raus.
Wir haben ja immer wieder versucht, es zu reparieren.
Immer und immer wieder.
Aber so langsam ist es der Traum eines Narren.
Ich träume in Farbe, und du siehst alles immer nur in schwarz und weiß.
Jede Nacht.
Du siehst die Gosse, aber ich den Sternenhimmel.
Wir sind halt grundverschieden.
So funktioniert eben das Spiel, das man Liebe nennt.
Porzellan zerbricht irgendwann.
Deshalb halte ich mich lieber an Pappteller.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
We're all out of detergent
So throw the plates out
'Cause we washed them again and again and again
They never come back clean
We're all out of answers
So I'm throwing you out
Cause we tried hard to fix it again and again
But it's a fools dream
Oooh it's a game of love
Oooh it's a game of love
The porcelain China always breaks
I'm keeping to paper plates, Oh
Ooooh its a game of love
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game of love
I dream in colour, and you just see in black and white
Every night, every night
You see the gutter, but I just see the starry skies
Different minds
We're all out of detergent
So throw the plates out
'Cause we washed them again and again and again
They never come back clean
We're all out of answers
So I'm throwing you out
Cause we tried hard to fix it again and again
But it's a fools dream
Oooh it's a game of love
Oooh it's a game of love
The porcelain China always breaks
I'm keeping to paper plates, Oh
Ooooh it's a game of love
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game of love
It's a game it's a game and I'm done with this game
I'm done with this game of love
The porcelain China always breaks
I'm keeping to paper plates, oh
Ooooh it's a game of love
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game of love
It's a game
It's a game
Game of love