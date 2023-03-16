  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND
KÜNSTLER/IN
LOWES

Ein Trennungssong, aber mit einer gewissen Leichtigkeit formuliert. So richtig leidet Lowes nämlich nicht, sie ist da eher von der pragmatischen Seite und hat da einen ganz besonderen Vergleich, wenn sie über Beziehungen philosophiert.

Wir haben kein Spülmittel mehr,
also schmeiß’ die Teller in den Müll.

Denn jetzt haben wir sie so oft gewaschen.
Und sie werden trotzdem nicht mehr sauber.

Wir finden keine neuen Antworten mehr.
Deshalb schmeiße ich dich raus.
Wir haben ja immer wieder versucht, es zu reparieren.
Immer und immer wieder.
Aber so langsam ist es der Traum eines Narren.

Ich träume in Farbe, und du siehst alles immer nur in schwarz und weiß.
Jede Nacht.
Du siehst die Gosse, aber ich den Sternenhimmel.
Wir sind halt grundverschieden.

So funktioniert eben das Spiel, das man Liebe nennt.
Porzellan zerbricht irgendwann.
Deshalb halte ich mich lieber an Pappteller.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

We're all out of detergent
So throw the plates out
'Cause we washed them again and again and again
They never come back clean
We're all out of answers
So I'm throwing you out
Cause we tried hard to fix it again and again
But it's a fools dream

Oooh it's a game of love
Oooh it's a game of love
The porcelain China always breaks
I'm keeping to paper plates, Oh
Ooooh its a game of love

It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game of love

I dream in colour, and you just see in black and white
Every night, every night
You see the gutter, but I just see the starry skies
Different minds

We're all out of detergent
So throw the plates out
'Cause we washed them again and again and again
They never come back clean

We're all out of answers
So I'm throwing you out
Cause we tried hard to fix it again and again
But it's a fools dream

Oooh it's a game of love
Oooh it's a game of love
The porcelain China always breaks
I'm keeping to paper plates, Oh
Ooooh it's a game of love

It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game
It's a game of love

It's a game it's a game and I'm done with this game
I'm done with this game of love

The porcelain China always breaks
I'm keeping to paper plates, oh
Ooooh it's a game of love

It's a game
It's a game
It's a game of love

It's a game
It's a game
Game of love

STAND
KÜNSTLER/IN
LOWES

Meistgelesen

  1. Ein weißer Transporter und von einem Unfall zerstörte Autos stehen auf einer Straße in Frankreich (Foto: Chris (privat))

    Zum Prügeln verabredet? Streit, Schüsse, Verfolgungsjagd – drei Tote in Straßburg

    Beim Zusammenstoß der Autos wurden fünf weitere Menschen verletzt. Offenbar hatte es zuvor eine Schlägerei gegeben. Die Polizei war mit einem Großaufgebot vor Ort.

  2. Europa
    Achterbahn vor rosa Himmel (Foto: IMAGO, IMAGO / Shotshop)

    Wartezeiten halbieren! Überraschung: An diesem Tag sind die Warteschlangen eher kurz!

    Nicht nur Wetter und Ferien: Über die Wartezeiten in Freizeitparks kann auch der richtige Wochentag entscheiden – welcher ist wohl der beste?

  3. Koch Johann Lafer und Köchin Meta Hiltebrand auf Hintergund mit Lebensmitteln (Foto: SWR3)

    Synchron-Grillen am Sonntag, den 2.4. ab 13 Uhr Das große SWR3 Grillen mit Johann Lafer & Meta Hiltebrand!

    Haltet euch den 2. April frei und freut euch aufs große SWR3 Grillen. Gemeinsam mit unseren Starköchen Meta Hiltebrand und Johann Lafer!

  4. Panzerhaubitzen der Bundeswehr werden in der Hindenburg-Kaserne zum Verladeplatz gefahren. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Philipp Schulze)

    Liveblog: Der Krieg in der Ukraine Signal an Ukraine: Bundesregierung will Waffenhilfe aufstocken

    Russland versucht weiter, die Ukraine einzunehmen. Der Krieg hat auch Auswirkungen auf Europa und die ganze Welt. Alle Infos dazu.

  5. Die David-Statue von Michelangelo; im Vordergrund macht eine Museumsbesucherin in Selfie (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance / dpa | Maurizio Degl' Innocenti)

    O Gott, er ist nackt! David-Statue im Kunstunterricht – absurder Eklat an US-Schule

    „O Gott, er ist nackt! Kinder, schaut nicht hin!“ – so oder so ähnlich müssen Eltern von Sechstklässlern einer US-Schule reagiert haben. Dann kam eine Einladung aus Italien.

  6. Ein Mann mit rotem Oberteil hat eine smarte Brille auf, die mit künstlicher Intelligenz funktioniert (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, picture alliance / Westend61 | Eva Blanco)

    Künstliche Intelligenz 5 kleine Alltagshelfer – wie du KIs sinnvoll nutzen kannst

    Künstliche Intelligenz, AI oder KI: Wir zeigen euch, welche KIs euch im Alltag unterstützen oder euch in eurer Freizeit sogar helfen können.