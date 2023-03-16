Ein Trennungssong, aber mit einer gewissen Leichtigkeit formuliert. So richtig leidet Lowes nämlich nicht, sie ist da eher von der pragmatischen Seite und hat da einen ganz besonderen Vergleich, wenn sie über Beziehungen philosophiert.

Wir haben kein Spülmittel mehr,

also schmeiß’ die Teller in den Müll.

Denn jetzt haben wir sie so oft gewaschen.

Und sie werden trotzdem nicht mehr sauber.

Wir finden keine neuen Antworten mehr.

Deshalb schmeiße ich dich raus.

Wir haben ja immer wieder versucht, es zu reparieren.

Immer und immer wieder.

Aber so langsam ist es der Traum eines Narren.

Ich träume in Farbe, und du siehst alles immer nur in schwarz und weiß.

Jede Nacht.

Du siehst die Gosse, aber ich den Sternenhimmel.

Wir sind halt grundverschieden.

So funktioniert eben das Spiel, das man Liebe nennt.

Porzellan zerbricht irgendwann.

Deshalb halte ich mich lieber an Pappteller.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

We're all out of detergent

So throw the plates out

'Cause we washed them again and again and again

They never come back clean

We're all out of answers

So I'm throwing you out

Cause we tried hard to fix it again and again

But it's a fools dream

Oooh it's a game of love

Oooh it's a game of love

The porcelain China always breaks

I'm keeping to paper plates, Oh

Ooooh its a game of love

It's a game

It's a game

It's a game

It's a game

It's a game of love

I dream in colour, and you just see in black and white

Every night, every night

You see the gutter, but I just see the starry skies

Different minds

We're all out of detergent

So throw the plates out

'Cause we washed them again and again and again

They never come back clean

We're all out of answers

So I'm throwing you out

Cause we tried hard to fix it again and again

But it's a fools dream

Oooh it's a game of love

Oooh it's a game of love

The porcelain China always breaks

I'm keeping to paper plates, Oh

Ooooh it's a game of love

It's a game

It's a game

It's a game

It's a game

It's a game of love

It's a game it's a game and I'm done with this game

I'm done with this game of love

The porcelain China always breaks

I'm keeping to paper plates, oh

Ooooh it's a game of love

It's a game

It's a game

It's a game of love

It's a game

It's a game

Game of love