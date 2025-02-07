Nie kann sie es ihren Freund recht machen, einmal ist sie zu chaotisch, dann wieder zu ordentlich. Hier gibts die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „Messy“

Ein Song, in dem Klartext gesprochen wird. Lola Young hat gesagt: Es geht darum, zu akzeptieren, dass man nicht perfekt ist. Und dass man daraus eine Stärke zieht, egal wie schusselig man ist.

Sie selbst ist voller Gegensätze, mal ordentlich, mal chaotisch. Und musste sich so einiges anhören in ihrer letzten Beziehung. Sie hat den Song eine ADHS-Hymne genannt.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Lola Young: „Messy“

Du weißt doch, dass ich ungeduldig bin.

Warum lässt du mich dann draußen vor der Station warten,

bei minus vier fucking Grad?

Und ich versteh, was du sagst,

ich will es nur gerade wirklich nicht hören.

Kannst du vielleicht einmal in deinem Leben still sein und mir zuhören?

Ich hab mir alles zu Herzen genommen, was du gesagt hast,

dass ich es mit viel Glück bis 33 schaffe und so.

Okay, ja, ich rauche wie ein Schlot,

ich esse zu viel und benehm' mich wie Britney,

manchmal.

Aber jetzt entscheide dich mal, wer soll ich denn für dich sein?

Einmal bin ich zu chaotisch, dann doch wieder zu ordentlich.

Du sagst mir, „Such dir einen Job“, und fragst dann, wo ich war.

Ich bin so lange perfekt, bis ich meinen großen Mund aufmache.

Einmal bin ich dir zu schlau und dann doch wieder zu dumm.

Du hasst es, wenn ich weine, außer ich habe meine Regel.

Ich bin dir zu perfekt, bis ich dir zeige, dass ich es nicht bin.

Ich könnte tausend Versionen für dich sein, und du würdest jede einzelne hassen.

Ich will ich selbst sein, ist das nicht erlaubt?

Bist du wirklich so schwer von Kapee?

Du sollst mir ja gar keine ellenlangen Nachrichten schreiben.

Aber eine oder zwei wären schon schön.

Und bitte mach nicht so ein Gesicht, wenn ich den ganzen Tag hart gearbeitet habe.

Es ist doch nur eine Flasche Wein, vielleicht zwei.

Du kriegst ja nicht mal ein gerades Wort mehr raus.

Du rauchst Gras, weil du sonst nicht einschlafen kannst,

bist um vier Uhr morgens völlig stoned unterwegs.

Du kommst dann zu mir nach Hause und sagst nicht mal Hallo,

nur weil ich ein bisschen high war

und vergessen habe, meine Klamotten zu falten?

Ich hab das Gefühl, du hasst alles an mir.

Lyrics: Lola Young „Messy“ im englischen Original

You know I'm impatient

So why would you leave me waiting outside the station

When it was like minus four degrees? And I

I get what you're sayin'

I just really don't wanna hear it right now

Can you shut up for like once in your life?

Listen to me, I took your nice words of advice

About how you think I'm gonna die lucky if I turn thirty-three

Ok, so yeah, I smoke like a chimney

I'm not skinny and I pull a Britney every other week

But cut me some slack, who do you want me to be?

'Cause I'm too messy and then I'm too fucking clean

You told me get a job then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect 'til I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever and then I'm too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect 'til I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate, you hate

It's taking you ages

You still don't get the hint I'm not asking for pages

But one text or two would be nice and

Please don't pull those faces

When I've been out working my ass off all day

It's just one bottle of wine or two, but, hey

You can't even talk, you smoke weed just to help you sleep

Then why you out getting stoned at four o'clock

And then you come home to me?

And don't say hello 'cause I got high again

And forgot to fold my clothes

'Cause I'm too messy and then I'm too fucking clean

You told me get a job then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect 'til I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever and then I'm too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect 'til I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

Oh, and I'm too messy and then I'm too fucking clean

You told me get a job then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect 'til I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever and then I'm too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect 'til I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot