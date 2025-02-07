Es geht um Herzschmerz! Hier gibt's die ganze Geschichte und den übersetzten Songtext.

Darum geht es in „Bad Dreams“

Ein Song über Herzschmerz – wie so oft bei Teddy Swims. Er sagt seiner Liebsten, wie sehr er sie vermisst, wenn sie nicht da ist. Und wie schlecht es ihm dann geht.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Teddy Swims: „Bad Dreams“

Die Sonne geht unter, die Zeit läuft ab,

niemand sonst ist hier, nur ich.

Das Licht schwindet, mein Verstand ebenso,

Schatten bewegen sich, Zähne knirschen.

Ohne dich gibt es keinen Ort, an dem ich mich verstecken kann.

Ohne dich finde ich heute Nacht keinen Schlaf.

Was ich nicht alles tun würde für ein bisschen Ruhe und Frieden.

Ich gleite ab in böse Träume,

in denen es kein „du und ich“ gibt.

Kein Laut zu hören ist, wenn ich weine.

Ich liebe dich und brauche dich,

um mich zu erlösen von all diesen bösen Träumen.

Baby, bitte komm her und hilf mir, mich zu beruhigen.

Da sind teuflischen Gewohnheiten, die meinen Kopf vernebeln.

Worauf wartest du? Muss es erst körperlich werden?

Ich schaff das nicht ohne dich.

Lyrics: Teddy Swims „Bad Dreams“ im englischen Original

Sun is going down, time is running out

No one else around but me

Steady losing light, steady losing my mind

Moving shadows and grinding teeth (ooh)

Without you, there ain't no place for me to hide

Without you, there's no way I can sleep tonight

What I'd do for a little bit of peace and quiet

Without you, I keep

Slipping into bad dreams (dreams)

Where there's no you and I

No sound when I cry

I love you and I need you to set me free

From all of these

Bad dreams (bad dreams)

Waitin' on the other side

No sound when I cry

I love you and I need you to set me free

From all of these, all of these

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Bad dreams

Ooh, ooh, ooh

All of these

Baby, please come around, help me settle down

Hellish habits are clouding my head (mm)

What you waiting for? Something physical?

I can do this by myself

Without you, there ain't no place for me to hide

Without you, there's no way I can sleep tonight

What I'd do for a little bit of peace and quiet

Without you, I keep

Slipping into bad dreams

Where there's no you and I (and I)

No sound when I cry

I love you and I need you to set me free (set me free)

From all of these (all of these)

Bad dreams

Waitin' on the other side

No sound when I cry

I love you and I need you to set me free (set me free)

From all of these, all of these

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Bad dreams (bad dreams)

Baby, please

Ooh, ooh, ooh

All of these (baby, please)

All of these