Sie hat damals in einer Bar gearbeitet, als sie noch nicht mal offiziell Alkohol trinken durfte.
Sie hat nur den Alkohol für ihre Mutter finanziert, genauso wie die bunten Pillen.
Ihren Vater hat sie nur selten zu Gesicht bekommen,
aber er hat ihr die Liebe zum Ballett beigebracht.
Und eines Abends hat sie einfach ihre Sachen gepackt und ist auf und davon.
Und jetzt tanzt sie alleine.
Ihre Zehen bluten auf den Bühnenboden,
während sie sich zum Adagio bewegt.
Sie ist pure Schönheit und Grazie.
Sie schwebt geradezu über die Bühne.
Aber wenn sie mit dem Lächeln fertig ist,
verschwindet auch das Glücksgefühl.
Und es bleiben Erinnerungen,
getrübt von den Liedern, die sie immer wieder von vorne hört.
Sie ist der Fetisch eines jeden Mannes in der Stadt.
Die Oper voller Rosen bis unters Dach.
Sie ist wie hypnotisiert.
Aber wenn der Vorhang fällt,
gibt nur der Applaus ihr Sicherheit.
Original-Lyrics: Der Songtext auf Englisch
She works at a bar, but she's too young to have a drink
Paying for her mother's alcohol and colored pills
Never see her father, but he taught her the ballet
One night she packed her bags and ran away
(Oh-oh-oh)
Oh, now she's dancing alone (hmm)
Toes bleeding out on the floor (hmm)
Oh, now she's dancing alone (hmm)
As she moves adagio
Whoa-oh-oh
She's beauty and grace
She's floating on stage
Her happiness ends with the smile on her face
Her memory stained by the songs on replay
And now she's dancing alone
Fetishised by every man in town
Roses fill the opera (oh-oh, oh-oh)
Hypnotized but when the curtain falls
She's only safe in the applause
(Whoa-oh-oh)
Oh, now she's dancing alone (hmm)
Toes bleeding out on the floor (hmm)
Oh, now she's dancing alone (hmm)
As she moves adagio
Whoa-oh-oh
She's beauty and grace
She's floating on stage
Her happiness ends with the smile on her face
Her memory stained by the songs on replay
And now she's dancing alone
Oh, now she's dancing alone (hmm)
Toes bleeding out on the floor (hmm)
Oh, now she's dancing alone (hmm)
As she moves adagio
Whoa-oh-oh
She's beauty and grace
She's floating on stage
Her happiness ends with the smile on her face
Her memory stained by the songs on replay
And now she's dancing alone