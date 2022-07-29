Akon: „Ghetto“ – deutsche Übersetzung
Diese Straßen erinnern mich an Treibsand.
Wenn du drauf bist wirst du weiter unter gehen.
Und da ist keiner der dir die die Hand reicht und da ist keiner der dich raus zieht!
Du sinkst tiefer. Niemand hört deine verzweifelten Rufe
und so endest du selbstzerstörend.
Kaum aus dem Knast raus, stehst du schon wieder an der Straßenecke,
die Knarre unter’m Hemd versteckt und schlägst die Zeit tot.
Bissspuren auf deinem Rücken vom Hund
Dunkle Erinnerungen an eine Zeit ohne Sonnenschein.
Weil sie sagten das ich es nicht schaffen würde, ich erinnere mich als wäre es gestern gewesen
Halte mich an das, was Gott mir gegeben hat.
Denn das ist das Leben wenn du im Ghetto lebst und im Ghetto isst
oder schläfst im Ghetto (2x mal)
Kein verlangen danach Luxus zu schätzen denn alles kommt und geht
Selbst das Leben ist nur geborgt, den es wird dir kein Morgen versprochen
Also genieß dein Leben so als ob jeder Tag dein letzter sein wird
Wenn du erst mal weiter gehst kannst du nicht zurück gehen
Bereite dich am besten darauf vor deine Vergangenheit zu entfernen
Denn du musst bereit sein zu beten
Ja es muss einen besseren Weg geben
Ja du musst bereit sein zu beten
Denn du musst bereit sein zu beten
Wer behauptet, dass dieses Drama heute ein Ende findet, ist ein Lügner!
Immer noch sterben Schwarze oder werden eingesperrt.
Junge Mädchen wachsen mit Aids auf.
Denn das ist das Leben wenn du im Ghetto lebst und im Ghetto isst
oder schläfst im Ghetto (2x mal)
Waffenschüsse jede Nacht im Ghetto
Korrupte Cops in Sicht im Ghetto
Jeder Tag ist ein Kampf im Ghetto
Hab Kinder zu ernähren im Ghetto
Verkauf Coke und Weed im Ghetto
Jeden Tag blutet jemand im Ghetto
Akon: „Ghetto“ – original Songtext
Ghetto, ghetto
Ghetto, ghetto livin′
These streets remind me of quicksand
When your on it you'll keep goin′ down
And there's no one to hold on to
And there's no one to pull you out, you keep on fallin′
And no one can here you callin′
So you end up self-destructin'
On the corner with the toolie on the waist line
Just got outta the bing doin′ state time
Teeth marks on my back from the K-9
Dark memories of when there was no sunshine
'Cause they said that I wouldn′t make it, I remember like yesterday
Holdin' on to what God gave me
′Cause that's the life when you're
Livin′ in the
(Ghetto)
And eatin′ in the
(Ghetto)
Or sleepin' in the
(Ghetto, ghetto)
That′s the life when you're
Livin′ in the
(Ghetto)
And eatin' in the
(Ghetto)
Or sleepin′ in the
(Ghetto, ghetto, ghetto livin')
No need to cherish luxuries 'cause everythin′ come and go
Even the life that you have is borrowed
′Cause your not promised tomorrow
So live your life as if everyday's goin′ be your last
Once you move forward can't go back
Just prepare to remove your past
′Cause ya gotta be willin' to pray
Yes, there gotta be, there gotta be a better way
Yes, ya gotta be willin′ to pray
'Cause there gotta be, there gotta be a better day
Whoever said that the struggle would stop today
A lot of niggas dead or locked away
Teenage women growin' up with AIDS
′Cause that′s the life when you're
Living in the
(Ghetto)
And eatin′ in the
(Ghetto)
Or sleepin' in the
(Ghetto, ghetto)
That′s the life when you're
Livin′ in the
(Ghetto)
Oh, eatin' in the
(Ghetto)
Oh, sleepin' in the
(Ghetto, ghetto, ghetto livin′)
Gun shots every night in the
(Ghetto)
Crooked cops on sight in the
(Ghetto)
Everyday is a fight in the
(Ghetto)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
(Ghetto livin′)
Got kids to feed in the
(Ghetto)
Sellin' coke and weed in the
(Ghetto)
Everyday somebody bleedin′ in the
(Ghetto)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
(Ghetto)
'Cause that′s the life when you're
Livin′ in the
(Ghetto)
Oh, livin' by the
(Ghetto)
Oh, eatin' in the
(Ghetto, ghetto)
′Cause that′s the life you're
Livin′ in the
(Ghetto).
Oh, sleepin' by the
(Ghetto)
Livin′ in the
(Ghetto, ghetto, ghetto livin')