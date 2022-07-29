Diese Straßen erinnern mich an Treibsand.

Wenn du drauf bist wirst du weiter unter gehen.

Und da ist keiner der dir die die Hand reicht und da ist keiner der dich raus zieht!

Du sinkst tiefer. Niemand hört deine verzweifelten Rufe

und so endest du selbstzerstörend.

Kaum aus dem Knast raus, stehst du schon wieder an der Straßenecke,

die Knarre unter’m Hemd versteckt und schlägst die Zeit tot.

Bissspuren auf deinem Rücken vom Hund

Dunkle Erinnerungen an eine Zeit ohne Sonnenschein.

Weil sie sagten das ich es nicht schaffen würde, ich erinnere mich als wäre es gestern gewesen

Halte mich an das, was Gott mir gegeben hat.

Denn das ist das Leben wenn du im Ghetto lebst und im Ghetto isst

oder schläfst im Ghetto (2x mal)

Kein verlangen danach Luxus zu schätzen denn alles kommt und geht

Selbst das Leben ist nur geborgt, den es wird dir kein Morgen versprochen

Also genieß dein Leben so als ob jeder Tag dein letzter sein wird

Wenn du erst mal weiter gehst kannst du nicht zurück gehen

Bereite dich am besten darauf vor deine Vergangenheit zu entfernen

Denn du musst bereit sein zu beten

Ja es muss einen besseren Weg geben

Ja du musst bereit sein zu beten

Denn du musst bereit sein zu beten

Wer behauptet, dass dieses Drama heute ein Ende findet, ist ein Lügner!

Immer noch sterben Schwarze oder werden eingesperrt.

Junge Mädchen wachsen mit Aids auf.

Denn das ist das Leben wenn du im Ghetto lebst und im Ghetto isst

oder schläfst im Ghetto (2x mal)

Waffenschüsse jede Nacht im Ghetto

Korrupte Cops in Sicht im Ghetto

Jeder Tag ist ein Kampf im Ghetto

Hab Kinder zu ernähren im Ghetto

Verkauf Coke und Weed im Ghetto

Jeden Tag blutet jemand im Ghetto

Ghetto, ghetto



Ghetto, ghetto livin′

These streets remind me of quicksand

When your on it you'll keep goin′ down

And there's no one to hold on to

And there's no one to pull you out, you keep on fallin′

And no one can here you callin′

So you end up self-destructin'

On the corner with the toolie on the waist line

Just got outta the bing doin′ state time

Teeth marks on my back from the K-9

Dark memories of when there was no sunshine

'Cause they said that I wouldn′t make it, I remember like yesterday

Holdin' on to what God gave me

′Cause that's the life when you're

Livin′ in the

(Ghetto)

And eatin′ in the

(Ghetto)

Or sleepin' in the

(Ghetto, ghetto)

That′s the life when you're

Livin′ in the

(Ghetto)

And eatin' in the

(Ghetto)

Or sleepin′ in the

(Ghetto, ghetto, ghetto livin')

No need to cherish luxuries 'cause everythin′ come and go

Even the life that you have is borrowed

′Cause your not promised tomorrow

So live your life as if everyday's goin′ be your last

Once you move forward can't go back

Just prepare to remove your past

′Cause ya gotta be willin' to pray

Yes, there gotta be, there gotta be a better way

Yes, ya gotta be willin′ to pray

'Cause there gotta be, there gotta be a better day

Whoever said that the struggle would stop today

A lot of niggas dead or locked away

Teenage women growin' up with AIDS

′Cause that′s the life when you're

Living in the

(Ghetto)

And eatin′ in the

(Ghetto)

Or sleepin' in the

(Ghetto, ghetto)

That′s the life when you're

Livin′ in the

(Ghetto)

Oh, eatin' in the

(Ghetto)

Oh, sleepin' in the

(Ghetto, ghetto, ghetto livin′)

Gun shots every night in the

(Ghetto)

Crooked cops on sight in the

(Ghetto)

Everyday is a fight in the

(Ghetto)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

(Ghetto livin′)

Got kids to feed in the

(Ghetto)

Sellin' coke and weed in the

(Ghetto)

Everyday somebody bleedin′ in the

(Ghetto)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

(Ghetto)

'Cause that′s the life when you're

Livin′ in the

(Ghetto)

Oh, livin' by the

(Ghetto)

Oh, eatin' in the

(Ghetto, ghetto)

′Cause that′s the life you're

Livin′ in the

(Ghetto).

Oh, sleepin' by the

(Ghetto)

Livin′ in the

(Ghetto, ghetto, ghetto livin')