Nimm alles,
reiß all unsere Erinnerungen von den Wänden
All die Dinge, die ich nur für dich gekauft habe.
Sie bedeuten mir nichts mehr,
im Gegensatz zu dir –
du und ich, das waren für dich vor allem diese Dinge.
Nimm all mein Geld,
werde das, was du immer wolltest.
Zeig mir nur, wie scheißegal ich dir bin.
Du träumst von Glitzer und Gold,
aber mein Herz ist schon verkauft – sorry.
Schau, wie egal du mir bist.
Nimm die Diamanten ruhig mit,
mein Herz wirst du nie brechen hören.
Das Dunkle soll mir fernbleiben.
Du Grausamer du,
das Materielle wird mich nie täuschen.
Geh, damit ich wieder atmen kann.
Ich wusste, dass meine Diamanten mit dir gehen.
Ich schüttle es ab, dieses Gefühl des Verlorenseins.
Immer bin ich es, der den Preis zahlen muss.
Ich sollte nicht so leicht vertrauen.
Du hast mich so belogen,
hast mein Herz in deinem Brustkorb gefangen gehalten.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Have it all
Rip our memories off the wall
All the special things I bought
They mean nothing to me anymore
But to you
They were everything we were
They meant more than every word
Now I know just what you love me for
Take all the money you want from me
Hope you become what you want to be
Show me how little you care
How little you care, how little you care
You dream of glitter and gold
My heart's already been sold
Show you how little I care
How little I care, how little I care
My diamonds leave with you
You're never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways
Baby, you're so cruel
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won't fool me
When you're not here I can breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you
(Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)
Shake it off
Shake the fear of feeling lost
Always me that pays the cost
I should never trust so easily
You lied to me, lie-lied to me
Then left with my heart 'round your chest
Take all the money you want from me
Hope you become what you want to be
Show me how little you care
How little you care, how little you care
You dream of glitter and gold
My heart's already been sold
Show you how little I care
How little I care, how little I care
My diamonds leave with you
You're never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways
Baby, you're so cruel
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won't fool me
When you're not here I can breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Always knew, my diamonds leave with you
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Always knew
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
You're never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways
Baby, you're so cruel
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won't fool me
When you're not here I can breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you, oh
You're never gonna hear my heart break
Never gonna move in dark ways (oh-oh)
Baby, you're so cruel (so cruel)
My diamonds leave with you
Material love won't fool me
When you're not here I can breathe
Think I always knew
My diamonds leave with you
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Always knew, my diamonds leave with you
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Always knew, my diamonds leave with youDiamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds
Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds