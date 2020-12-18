Nimm alles,

reiß all unsere Erinnerungen von den Wänden

All die Dinge, die ich nur für dich gekauft habe.

Sie bedeuten mir nichts mehr,

im Gegensatz zu dir –

du und ich, das waren für dich vor allem diese Dinge.

Nimm all mein Geld,

werde das, was du immer wolltest.

Zeig mir nur, wie scheißegal ich dir bin.

Du träumst von Glitzer und Gold,

aber mein Herz ist schon verkauft – sorry.

Schau, wie egal du mir bist.

Nimm die Diamanten ruhig mit,

mein Herz wirst du nie brechen hören.

Das Dunkle soll mir fernbleiben.

Du Grausamer du,

das Materielle wird mich nie täuschen.

Geh, damit ich wieder atmen kann.

Ich wusste, dass meine Diamanten mit dir gehen.

Ich schüttle es ab, dieses Gefühl des Verlorenseins.

Immer bin ich es, der den Preis zahlen muss.

Ich sollte nicht so leicht vertrauen.

Du hast mich so belogen,

hast mein Herz in deinem Brustkorb gefangen gehalten.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Have it all

Rip our memories off the wall

All the special things I bought

They mean nothing to me anymore

But to you

They were everything we were

They meant more than every word

Now I know just what you love me for

Take all the money you want from me

Hope you become what you want to be

Show me how little you care

How little you care, how little you care

You dream of glitter and gold

My heart's already been sold

Show you how little I care

How little I care, how little I care

My diamonds leave with you

You're never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways

Baby, you're so cruel

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won't fool me

When you're not here I can breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you

(Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds)

Shake it off

Shake the fear of feeling lost

Always me that pays the cost

I should never trust so easily

You lied to me, lie-lied to me

Then left with my heart 'round your chest

Take all the money you want from me

Hope you become what you want to be

Show me how little you care

How little you care, how little you care

You dream of glitter and gold

My heart's already been sold

Show you how little I care

How little I care, how little I care

My diamonds leave with you

You're never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways

Baby, you're so cruel

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won't fool me

When you're not here I can breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Always knew, my diamonds leave with you

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Always knew

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

You're never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways

Baby, you're so cruel

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won't fool me

When you're not here I can breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you, oh

You're never gonna hear my heart break

Never gonna move in dark ways (oh-oh)

Baby, you're so cruel (so cruel)

My diamonds leave with you

Material love won't fool me

When you're not here I can breathe

Think I always knew

My diamonds leave with you

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Always knew, my diamonds leave with you

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds (woah-oh)

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Always knew, my diamonds leave with youDiamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds

Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, diamonds