Emmy Meli hat diese Selbstermächtigungshymne für ihr jüngeres Ich geschrieben. Eine Auflistung ihrer morgendlichen Mantras. Sie wollte etwas schreiben, dass jedes kleine Mädchen auf dem Weg zur Schule daran erinnert, dass sie stark ist und nicht alleine. Sie möchte, dass Frauen sich wohl fühlen mit ihrem Körper, dass es einen Ort gibt, an dem sie sicher sind und sich nicht schämen müssen. Wo nicht geurteilt wird. Wo kein Hass ist. Und auch kein Bedürfnis, so auszusehen müssen, wie andere einem weis machen wollen. Es geht darum, sich frei und schön zu fühlen. Denn eine Frau zu sein, ist etwas Heiliges.

Ich bin Frau und furchtlos.
Ich bin sexy und göttlich,
unschlagbar und kreativ.
Süßer, du kannst dich hinten anstellen.
Ich bin feminin und maskulin.
Ich bin alles, was ich möchte,
ich kann dir Dinge beibringen, ich kann dich lieben,
wenn du es verdienst.

Ich habe Klasse, ich bin modern.
Ich lebe nach meinem eigenen Plan. Ich bin Kirsche und Zitrone,
ich bin der leckerste Limettenkuchen.

Ich bin elektrisch, ich bin ein Bass.
Ich bin mein eigener Trommelschlag.

Ich mach dir Gänsehaut
nur mit meinem Daumen.

Nur Liebe lass ich in mich rein.
Wenn ich mich bewege, dann in meinem eigenen Tempo.
Stimme der Zukunft, sprich freundlich zu mir.
Frag mich, was ich möchte.
dann wird sich alles finden.

Nichts Böses hören, nichts Böses sagen.
An mir muss keiner vorbei.
Sie sollen ruhig irgendeinen Mist über dich erzählen.
Solange du weißt, dass es nicht stimmt.

Ich bin irdisch, ich bin himmlisch.
Ich bin alles, was ich sein möchte.
Ich muss nur danach fragen.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I am woman, I am fearless
I am sexy, I'm divine
I'm unbeatable, I'm creative
Honey, you can get in line
I am feminine, I am masculine
I am anything I want
I can teach you, I can love you
If you got it goin' on

If you got it, got it, got it, got it, got it, got it
If you got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on
Got it, got it, got it, got it, got it, got it
If you got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on
Got it on goin' on, yeah
(Got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on)
(Got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on)

I am classy, I am modern, I live by my own design
I'm cherry, I'm lemon, I'm the sweetest key lime pie
I'm electric, I'm bass, I'm the beat of my own drum
I could make your goosebumps raise with the tracing of my thumb

Only love can get inside me
I move in my own timing
Voice of the future, speak to me kindly
I feel what I want and somehow it find me
Somehow it find me
Somehow it find me
Yeah, hey, hey

I am woman, I am fearless
I am sexy, I'm divine
I'm unbeatable, I'm creative
Honey, you can get in line
I am feminine, I am masculine
I am anything I want
I can teach you, I can love you
If you got it goin' on

If you got it, got it, got it, got it, got it, got it
If you got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on
Got it, got it, got it, got it, got it, got it
If you got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on
Got it goin' on, yeah
(Got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on)
(Got it, got it, got it, got it, got it goin' on, yeah, yeah)

Hear no evil, speak no evil
I am not the one to cross
They can talk that shit about you
Long as you know that it's false
I am earthly, I am heaven
I am what I like to be
When I ask for what I want
Somehow it find me
Somehow it find me
(Hey, hey)

I am woman, I am fearless
I am sexy, I'm divine
I'm unbeatable, I'm creative
Honey, you can get in line
I am feminine, I am masculine
I am anything I want
I can teach you, I can love you
If you got it goin' on

If you got it, got it, got it, got it
Got it, got it, got it goin' on
Got it goin' on
Got it goin' on
Got it goin' on

