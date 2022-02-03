  1. SWR3
Gerade wenn du in der High Society unterwegs bist, dann ist der Schein oft so viel wichtiger als Sein. Da geht es um Geld, um das Äußere, ums Wichtigsein. Sowas kann einen kaputt machen. Es sei denn, man merkt es rechtzeitig, wie die Frau in „Real Face“.

Eigentlich hab ich mich immer nur versteckt,
hinter glänzenden und glitzernden Dingen, die mir ja sooo gut standen.
Hab mich versteckt hinter einem breiten Grinsen
und einer Menge Make up und Gucci und Prada, während ich in Wirklichkeit gestorben bin,
an Einsamkeit und Traurigkeit in meinem Herzen.

Möchte eigentlich nur mein wahres Gesicht zeigen.
Stattdessen habe ich einfach nur die starke Frau markiert.
Jetzt weiß ich aber, dass es okay ist, nicht okay zu sein.
Ich hab mein Bestes gegeben jenseits von richtig und falsch.

Ich war auf du und du mit Whisky und Wein, everybody’s Darling, war alles nur eine Verkleidung. Die Liebe war fake, die Küsse waren fake,
auch wenn sie die Nacht zum Tage gemacht haben.
In Wirklichkeit habe ich mich immer versteckt.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I tried to hide a million times
Behind shiny things that made me look nice
Big smile and makeup, Gucci rings, and Prada
When truly, I was dying inside

Of the loneliness and the sadness
In my heart (ooh)
The loneliness and the sadness
In my heart (ooh)

All I want is to show you my real face
And all I had was acting strong
Now I know it's okay not to be okay
I gave my best beyond right and wrong

I had my share of whiskey and wine
Everybody's darling, all just a disguise
Fake love and kisses, burning through the night
When truly, I was trying to hide

From the loneliness and the sadness (I want you back)
In my heart (ooh)
The loneliness and the sadness (I want you back)
In my heart (ooh)

All I want is to show you my real face
And all I had was acting strong
Now I know it's okay not to be okay
I gave my best beyond right and wrong
All I want is to show you my real face
And all I had was acting strong
Now I know it's okay not to be okay
I'll go my way beyond right and wrong

Beyond right and wrong (beyond right and wrong)
I'll go my way beyond right and wrong

