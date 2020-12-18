Väter lieben ihre Töchter lieben ihre Mütter lieben ihre Söhne.

Sie haben seit jeher unsere Geschichte geschrieben, noch vor dem ersten Satz.

Du kommst, lernst laufen und gehst dann irgendwann.

Und in uns: Nur Stolz. Nur Liebe.

Du bekommst Ratschläge, die du nicht hören willst.

Wörter, scharf wie ein Messer, die du auch heute noch im Ohr hast.

Du hältst sie für ignorant, sie halten dich für arrogant.

Braucht es einen Beweis, dann frage dich: Wer gab dir das Selbstvertrauen?

Einmal mit dem Finger geschnippt und du bist kein Kind mehr.

Und dennoch hältst du mich fest, noch beim Gang zum Altar.

Wir vertrauen sie einer anderen Person an,

die ihr auch Liebe verspricht bis ans Lebensende.

Es liegt an dir, ob du dich erinnerst oder vergisst,

wie sie dich zur Schule gebracht haben oder ins Bett gesteckt.

Vielleicht ist es dir egal, vielleicht willst du alles anders machen.

Du denkst, dass es keiner mitbekommen hat, als du weggeschaut hast.

Jetzt werden sie älter und du bist nicht mehr so jung.

Du kümmerst dich also um sie,

so wie um eine Tochter oder einen Sohn.

Du kannst sie um Vergebung bitten, sie könnten das gleiche tun.

Vergiss all den Kummer und das Leid und den Herzschmerz.

Egal wo du hingehst, egal wo du bist,

sie sind es, die immer bei dir sind.

Und genauso bist du bei ihnen.

Väter und Töchter und Mütter und Söhne.

Wenn die eine Geschichte endet, hat die andere schon begonnen.

Zwischen Hallo und Goodbye spielt sie sich ab,

die Geschichte, die von der Liebe erzählt.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Fathers love daughters like mothers love sons

They've been writing our story before there was one

From the day you arrive, 'til you walk, 'til you run

There is nothing but pride, there is nothing but love

They can offer advice that you don't wanna hear

Words that cut like a knife and still ring in your ear

You think of them ignorant, they think of you arrogant

If you need evidence, who gave you confidence?

A snap of the finger, and you're not a child

But you're still holding on as you walk down the aisle

When they give you away to hear someone else say

That someone will love you 'til their dying day

Fathers love daughters like mothers love sons

They've been writing our story before there was one

From the day you arrive, 'til you walk, 'til you run

There is nothing but pride, there is nothing but love

And that's the story of love

You can choose to remember or choose to forget

If they took you to school or they tucked you in bed

You can say it don't matter, you won't do the same

You'd think no one noticed when you looked away

Fathers love daughters like mothers love sons

They've been writing our story before there was one

From the day you arrive, 'til you walk, 'til you run

There is nothing but pride, there is nothing but love

Now they're getting older and you ain't so young

So you take care of them like your daughters and sons

You can ask for forgiveness, they could ask for the same

Forget all the anguish, the heartache, the pain

Wherever you go or wherever you've been

It's them that is with you, and that's you that's with them

Fathers and daughters and mothers and sons

As one story ends, another's begun

Oh, fathers love daughters like mothers love sons

They've been writing our story before there was one

From the day you arrive, 'til you walk, 'til you run

There is nothing but pride, there is nothing but love

From hello to goodbye, that's the story of love

Of love

That's the story of love

Of love