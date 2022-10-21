Mein Vater hat immer gesagt:
Du kannst nicht jeden Morgen glücklich aufwachen.
Es gibt keine Sonne ohne den Regen.
Diese besonderen Momente, wenn du denkst, du kannst alles schaffen,
die gibt es nicht, wenn du nicht auch unten im Dreck gelegen hast.
Sowas lernt man nicht wirklich in der Schule.
Angst, Depression, wie schwer die Welt auf deinen Schultern lasten kann.
Wir alle suchen nach Erfüllung,
ein bisschen Liebe und Bestätigung.
Deswegen bin ich so froh, dass ich jemanden wie dich gefunden habe,
um Traurigkeit und Wahrheit kennenzulernen.
Wenn du mich berührst, dann spüre ich das ganz tief unter meiner Haut.
Die Chemikalien gehen dann an die Arbeit.
Durch deine Liebe, tauche ich wieder nach oben auf.
Wie Serotonin,
wie eine Pille, die dich entspannt.
Wie die letzte Zigarette.
Mein Vater hat immer gesagt:
Das einzige was im Leben zählt,
das ist, wen du an deiner Seite hast.
Nicht Geld, nicht Autos.
Das macht dich nur kurzzeitig glücklich,
immer auf der Suche nach dem nächsten Höhepunkt.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
My father told me
"Can't wake up happy everyday
Can't have the sun without the rain
Can't have the moments where you're truly on top of the world
Without the moments where you're down in the dirt"
It's something they don't really teach you in school
About anxiety, depression, and the weight of the world
We're all looking for some gratification
A little love, a little validation
That's why
I'm glad I found someone like you
To see the sadness and the truth
I'm glad I found someone like you
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I feel your touch deeper than my skin
Every chemical rushing in
Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again
Like serotonin, serotonin
Like a pill takes off the edge
Like a smoker's last cigarette
Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again
Like serotonin, serotonin
My father told me
"That's the thing about life
It only matters who you have by your side
Not the money or the cars that you're drivin'"
That's some temporary high shit
Always chasing a climax
That's why
I'm glad I found someone like you
To see the sadness and the truth
I'm glad I found someone like you
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I feel your touch deeper than my skin
Every chemical rushing in
Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again
Like serotonin, serotonin
Like a pill takes off the edge
Like a smoker's last cigarette
Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again
Like serotonin, serotonin
Like serotonin, serotonin
I feel your touch deeper than my skin
Every chemical rushing in
Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again
Like serotonin, serotonin
Like a pill that takes off the edge
Like a smoker's last cigarette
Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again
Like serotonin, serotonin
Like serotonin, serotonin
Like serotonin