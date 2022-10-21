Tom Walker hatte ein Telefongespräch mit seinem Vater, als er wegen des Lockdowns in einem Tief steckte. Alle saßen zuhause fest und auch Tom konnte seinen Job nicht mehr machen, keine Konzerte spielen, keine Kontakte zu Fans knüpfen. Sein Vater hat ihm weisen Rat gegeben.

Mein Vater hat immer gesagt:

Du kannst nicht jeden Morgen glücklich aufwachen.

Es gibt keine Sonne ohne den Regen.

Diese besonderen Momente, wenn du denkst, du kannst alles schaffen,

die gibt es nicht, wenn du nicht auch unten im Dreck gelegen hast.

Sowas lernt man nicht wirklich in der Schule.

Angst, Depression, wie schwer die Welt auf deinen Schultern lasten kann.

Wir alle suchen nach Erfüllung,

ein bisschen Liebe und Bestätigung.

Deswegen bin ich so froh, dass ich jemanden wie dich gefunden habe,

um Traurigkeit und Wahrheit kennenzulernen.

Wenn du mich berührst, dann spüre ich das ganz tief unter meiner Haut.

Die Chemikalien gehen dann an die Arbeit.

Durch deine Liebe, tauche ich wieder nach oben auf.

Wie Serotonin,

wie eine Pille, die dich entspannt.

Wie die letzte Zigarette.

Mein Vater hat immer gesagt:

Das einzige was im Leben zählt,

das ist, wen du an deiner Seite hast.

Nicht Geld, nicht Autos.

Das macht dich nur kurzzeitig glücklich,

immer auf der Suche nach dem nächsten Höhepunkt.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

My father told me

"Can't wake up happy everyday

Can't have the sun without the rain

Can't have the moments where you're truly on top of the world

Without the moments where you're down in the dirt"

It's something they don't really teach you in school

About anxiety, depression, and the weight of the world

We're all looking for some gratification

A little love, a little validation

That's why

I'm glad I found someone like you

To see the sadness and the truth

I'm glad I found someone like you

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I feel your touch deeper than my skin

Every chemical rushing in

Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again

Like serotonin, serotonin

Like a pill takes off the edge

Like a smoker's last cigarette

Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again

Like serotonin, serotonin

My father told me

"That's the thing about life

It only matters who you have by your side

Not the money or the cars that you're drivin'"

That's some temporary high shit

Always chasing a climax

That's why

I'm glad I found someone like you

To see the sadness and the truth

I'm glad I found someone like you

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I feel your touch deeper than my skin

Every chemical rushing in

Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again

Like serotonin, serotonin

Like a pill takes off the edge

Like a smoker's last cigarette

Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again

Like serotonin, serotonin

Like serotonin, serotonin

I feel your touch deeper than my skin

Every chemical rushing in

Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again

Like serotonin, serotonin

Like a pill that takes off the edge

Like a smoker's last cigarette

Now I've found your love, I'm coming up again

Like serotonin, serotonin

Like serotonin, serotonin

Like serotonin