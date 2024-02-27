Ich vermiss es,

dass du mich an den Rand meiner Nerven bringst.

Ich vermisse dich.

Hätte ich mal vorher kapiert, was ich an dir habe.

Du hast meine Welt in Brand gesetzt –

das war eine Hitze, mit der ich nicht klar kam.

Jetzt schlaf ich alleine und fange an zu frösteln.

Deshalb

schick mich bitte wieder in die Hölle.

Lass es auf mich runterregnen.

Komm zurück zu mir.

Ich will, dass du mein Leben wieder ruinierst,

dass du mir die Nächte versaust.

All das will ich wieder.

Und egal was du für Scheiße baust,

ich dreh es wieder hin.

Wusste ja nicht, dass ich dich so vermissen würde.

Und ich weiß genau, du vermisst mich auch,

so wie sich das gehört.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

I miss you pushing me close to the edge

I miss you

I wish I knew what I had when I left

I miss you

You set fire to my world, couldn't handle the heat

Now I'm sleeping alone and I'm starting to freeze

Baby, come bring me help

Let it rain over me

Baby, come back to me

I want you to ruin my life

You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I'll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life

You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life

I want you to ruin my life

You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, then I'll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life

You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life

I miss you more than I thought that I could

I miss you

I know you missin' me too like you should

I miss you