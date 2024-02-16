  1. SWR3
  2. Events
  3. Rock am Ring
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR3.online

Es geht wieder los: Vom 3. bis 5. Juni 2016 gibt es die volle Ladung Rock am Ring in Mendig. Und wir haben die ersten Bands für euch. Mit am Start unter anderem die Red Hot Chili Peppers und Black Sabbath. Wer noch?

Das LineUp

Alligatoah

Amon Amarth

Architects

Biffy Clyro bei Rock am Ring (Foto: SWR3)
Biffy Clyro bei Rock am Ring

August Burns Red

Beach Slang

Biffy Clyro

Billy Talent

Birdy Nam Nam

Black Sabbath

Breaking Benjamin

Bring Me The Horizon

Bullet For My Valentine

Chefboss

DCVDNS

Deftones

Disturbed

Fettes Brot

Foals

Frittenbude

Graveyard

Fettes Brot bei Rock am Ring (Foto: SWR)
Fettes Brot

Halestorm

Heaven Shall Burn

Heisskalt

Issues

Johnossi

Killswitch Engage

Korn

Lexy & K-Paul

Major Lazer

Milliarden

Of Mice & Men

Olson

ONE OK ROCK

Panic! At The Disco

RAF Camora

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rival Sons

Rudimental

Schnipo Schranke

SDP

Shinedown

Sixx:A.M.

Skillet

TesseracT

The 1975

The Amity Affliction

The Struts

Trivium

Volbeat

Walk The Moon

We Came As Romans

While She Sleeps

Wirtz

u.v.m.

Weitere Infos hier: www.rock-am-ring.com
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR3.online

Meistgelesen

  2. Limburgerhof
    (Symbolbild) Im strömenden Regen geht ein Notfallsanitäter des Deutschen Roten Kreuzes (DRK) zu einem Rettungswagen, der vor dem Haus eines Patienten steht. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler)

    Polizei geht von Unlücksfall aus Vierjähriges Mädchen stirbt in Limburgerhofer Kita

    Das Kind ist am Donnerstagnachmittag leblos auf dem Gelände der Kindertagesstätte in Limburgerhof (Rhein-Pfalz-Kreis) aufgefunden worden. Die Polizei ermittelt jetzt.

  6. Mainz
    Bojan von ClockClock, Tom Gregory, Michael Schulte, Alice Merton und Vize treten beim SWR3 Rheinland-Pfalz Open Air 2024 in Mainz auf (Foto: Hintergrund: Oliver Matlok, Tom Gregory: Kolja Eckert, ClockClock: Nilas Kamp, Vize: Viktor Schanz)

    Hier Tickets sichern! SWR3 Rheinland-Pfalz Open Air Mainz: Diese Stars sind diesmal dabei

    Fünf deutsche und internationale Stars auf einer Bühne mitten in Mainz. Das ist das SWR3 Rheinland-Pfalz Open Air! Hier gibts alle Infos und die Tickets – für nur 7 Euro!