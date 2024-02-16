bei Facebook posten

Es geht wieder los: Vom 3. bis 5. Juni 2016 gibt es die volle Ladung Rock am Ring in Mendig. Und wir haben die ersten Bands für euch. Mit am Start unter anderem die Red Hot Chili Peppers und Black Sabbath. Wer noch?