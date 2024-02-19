per E-Mail teilen

Wann sind die Toten Hosen auf der Bühne und wo tritt Marteria gleich nochmal auf? Hier gibt es den Timetable auf einen Blick.

Freitag, 02.06.2017

Volcano Stage

20:25 - 21:50 Broilers

18:35 - 19:50 Five Finger Death Punch

17:05 - 18:05 In Flames

15:50 - 16:40 Skindred

14:45 - 15:25 Sondaschule

Crater Stage

19:55 - 21:00 Rag 'N' Bone Man

18:30 - 19.30 Simple Plan

17:20 - 18:05 2Cellos

16:10 - 16.55 Welshly Arms

15:05 - 15.45 Don Broco

14:05 - 14.45 RAZZ

Alternastage

20:20 - 21:10 Basement

19:15 - 19:55 Mallory Knox

18:15 - 18:55 Red Sun Rising

17:15 - 17:55 Me And That Man

16:15 - 16:55 Dead!

Samstag, 03.06.2017

Volcano Stage

23:00 - 01:00 Die Toten Hosen

20:50 - 22:20 Beatsteaks

19:20 - 20:20 Broilers

17:45 - 18:50 Wirtz

16:15 - 17:20 Sum 41

15:00 - 15:50 Donots

14:10 - 14:50 Lower Than Atlantis

Crater Stage

01:10 - 02:30 Kraftklub

23:10 - 00:30 Beginner

21:30 - 22:35 Bonez MC & RAF Camora

19:55 - 21:00 187 Strassenbande

18:35 - 19:30 Dat Adam

17:15 - 18:10 Machine Gun Kelly

16:05 - 16:50 Drunken Masters

15:00 - 15:40 Haiyti

14:00 - 14:40 RIN

Alternastage

01:30 - 02:30 Pierce The Veil

00:00 - 01:00 Sleeping With Sirens

22:30 - 23:30 Beartooth

21:15 - 22:05 Suicide Silence

20:00 - 20:50 Motionless In White

18:55 - 19:35 The Raven Age

17:55 - 18:35 RavenEye

16:55 - 17:35 As Lions

16:05 - 16:35 SHVPES

15:15 - 15:45 Greywind

Sonntag, 04.06.2017

Volcano Stage

22:25 - 00:00 System of a Down

20:20 - 21:45 Prophets Of Rage

18:40 - 19:50 Alter Bridge

17:10 - 18:10 Airbourne

15:55 - 16:45 Gojira

14:50 - 15:30 Code Orange

Crater Stage

00:25 - 01:45 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

22:35 - 23:45 AnnenMayKantereit

21:00 - 22:05 Genetikk

19:30 - 20:30 Jake Bugg

18:05 - 19:05 Feine Sahne Fischfilet

16:50 - 17:40 Henning Wehland

15:40 - 16:25 Slaves

14:30 - 15:15 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

13:30 - 14:05 Kaiser Franz Josef

Alternastage

00:20 - 01:30 Crystal Fighters

22:55 - 23:50 Nimo

21:30 - 22:25 Bonaparte

20:10 - 21:00 Egotronic

19:00 - 19:45 Perturbator

17:55 - 18:35 Schnipo Schranke

16:50 - 17:30 Alex Vargas

15:50 - 16:30 Chefboss

14:55 - 15:30 Okta Logue

14:05 - 14:35 Lemo