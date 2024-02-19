Freitag, 02.06.2017
Volcano Stage
20:25 - 21:50 Broilers
18:35 - 19:50 Five Finger Death Punch
17:05 - 18:05 In Flames
15:50 - 16:40 Skindred
14:45 - 15:25 Sondaschule
Crater Stage
19:55 - 21:00 Rag 'N' Bone Man
18:30 - 19.30 Simple Plan
17:20 - 18:05 2Cellos
16:10 - 16.55 Welshly Arms
15:05 - 15.45 Don Broco
14:05 - 14.45 RAZZ
Alternastage
20:20 - 21:10 Basement
19:15 - 19:55 Mallory Knox
18:15 - 18:55 Red Sun Rising
17:15 - 17:55 Me And That Man
16:15 - 16:55 Dead!
Samstag, 03.06.2017
Volcano Stage
23:00 - 01:00 Die Toten Hosen
20:50 - 22:20 Beatsteaks
19:20 - 20:20 Broilers
17:45 - 18:50 Wirtz
16:15 - 17:20 Sum 41
15:00 - 15:50 Donots
14:10 - 14:50 Lower Than Atlantis
Crater Stage
01:10 - 02:30 Kraftklub
23:10 - 00:30 Beginner
21:30 - 22:35 Bonez MC & RAF Camora
19:55 - 21:00 187 Strassenbande
18:35 - 19:30 Dat Adam
17:15 - 18:10 Machine Gun Kelly
16:05 - 16:50 Drunken Masters
15:00 - 15:40 Haiyti
14:00 - 14:40 RIN
Alternastage
01:30 - 02:30 Pierce The Veil
00:00 - 01:00 Sleeping With Sirens
22:30 - 23:30 Beartooth
21:15 - 22:05 Suicide Silence
20:00 - 20:50 Motionless In White
18:55 - 19:35 The Raven Age
17:55 - 18:35 RavenEye
16:55 - 17:35 As Lions
16:05 - 16:35 SHVPES
15:15 - 15:45 Greywind
Sonntag, 04.06.2017
Volcano Stage
22:25 - 00:00 System of a Down
20:20 - 21:45 Prophets Of Rage
18:40 - 19:50 Alter Bridge
17:10 - 18:10 Airbourne
15:55 - 16:45 Gojira
14:50 - 15:30 Code Orange
Crater Stage
00:25 - 01:45 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
22:35 - 23:45 AnnenMayKantereit
21:00 - 22:05 Genetikk
19:30 - 20:30 Jake Bugg
18:05 - 19:05 Feine Sahne Fischfilet
16:50 - 17:40 Henning Wehland
15:40 - 16:25 Slaves
14:30 - 15:15 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
13:30 - 14:05 Kaiser Franz Josef
Alternastage
00:20 - 01:30 Crystal Fighters
22:55 - 23:50 Nimo
21:30 - 22:25 Bonaparte
20:10 - 21:00 Egotronic
19:00 - 19:45 Perturbator
17:55 - 18:35 Schnipo Schranke
16:50 - 17:30 Alex Vargas
15:50 - 16:30 Chefboss
14:55 - 15:30 Okta Logue
14:05 - 14:35 Lemo