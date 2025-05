#FossilFriday! Best week EVER! The @CurrieMuseum team got a 600 lbs #Pachyrhinosaurus skull, nicknamed 'Big Sam', out of the #PipestoneCreekBonebed on Wednesday. It went *perfectly*. Can't wait to see what surprises are in store during the prep! #dinosaurs #livefromthefield pic.twitter.com/PQYk8sNUPO