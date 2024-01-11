Alanis Morissette ist bekannt für ihre kraftvolle Stimme. Sie prägte die Musik der 90er Jahre und blieb eine wichtige Figur im Alternative-Rock.

Darum geht es in „Happy Xmas (War is over)“

Ein Weihnachtsklassiker von John Lennon, den Alanis Morissette neu aufgenommen hat. Keine „Jingle Bells“ in diesem Lied – einfach der Wunsch, auch an die zu denken, die an Weihnachten in Angst leben und die Überzeugung, wenn genug Menschen das Gleiche wollen, dann kann es auch passieren.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Alanis Morisette: „Happy Xmas (War is over)“

Und schon wieder ist Weihnachten.

Und wir müssen uns fragen: was haben wir getan?

Schon wieder ein Jahr vorbei, ein hoffentlich schönes,

und ein neues beginnt.

Ich wünsche Frohe Weihnachten mit euren Lieben,

ob alt oder jung, schwach oder stark, reich oder arm .

Frohe Weihnachten. Ob ihr schwarz seid oder weiß,

gelb oder rot.

Es ist ein langer Weg,

aber wäre das nicht ein wunderbarer Zeitpunkt, all die Kämpfe zu beenden?

Hoffen wir wirklich auf ein gutes neues Jahr.

Ohne Angst,

so dass wir irgendwann davon singen können, dass der Krieg jetzt vorbei ist.

Und wenn wir uns heute in einem Jahr wieder fragen: Was haben wir getan?

dann könnte er wirklich vorbei sein –

wenn wir es nur alle wollen

Frohe Weihnachten!

Lyrics: Alanis Morisette „Happy Xmas (War is over)“ im englischen Original

And so this is Christmas

And what have you done

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you had fun

The near and the dear ones

The old and the young

A very Merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let's hope it's a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

For weak and for strong

For rich and the poor ones

The road is so long

And so happy Christmas

For black and for white

For yellow and red ones

Let's stop all the fight

A very Merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let's hope it's a good one

Without any fear

So this is Christmas (war is over)

And what have we done (if you want it)

Another year over (war is over)

And a new one just begun (now)

And so happy Christmas (war is over)

We hope you had fun (if you want it)

The near and the dear ones (war is over)

The old and the young (now)

A very Merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let's hope it's a good one

Without any fear (yeah)

War is over, if you want it

War is over now