  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
Stand
KÜNSTLER/IN
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette ist bekannt für ihre kraftvolle Stimme. Sie prägte die Musik der 90er Jahre und blieb eine wichtige Figur im Alternative-Rock.

Darum geht es in „Happy Xmas (War is over)“

Ein Weihnachtsklassiker von John Lennon, den Alanis Morissette neu aufgenommen hat. Keine „Jingle Bells“ in diesem Lied – einfach der Wunsch, auch an die zu denken, die an Weihnachten in Angst leben und die Überzeugung, wenn genug Menschen das Gleiche wollen, dann kann es auch passieren.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Alanis Morisette: „Happy Xmas (War is over)“

Und schon wieder ist Weihnachten.
Und wir müssen uns fragen: was haben wir getan?
Schon wieder ein Jahr vorbei, ein hoffentlich schönes, 
und ein neues beginnt.

Ich wünsche Frohe Weihnachten mit euren Lieben,
ob alt oder jung, schwach oder stark, reich oder arm .

Frohe Weihnachten. Ob ihr schwarz seid oder weiß,
gelb oder rot.

Es ist ein langer Weg,
aber wäre das nicht ein wunderbarer Zeitpunkt, all die Kämpfe zu beenden?

Hoffen wir wirklich auf ein gutes neues Jahr.
Ohne Angst,
so dass wir irgendwann davon singen können, dass der Krieg jetzt vorbei ist.

Und wenn wir uns heute in einem Jahr wieder fragen: Was haben wir getan?
dann könnte er wirklich vorbei sein –
wenn wir es nur alle wollen 
Frohe Weihnachten!

Lyrics: Alanis Morisette „Happy Xmas (War is over)“ im englischen Original

And so this is Christmas
And what have you done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you had fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young

A very Merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear

And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
For rich and the poor ones
The road is so long
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red ones
Let's stop all the fight

A very Merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear

So this is Christmas (war is over)
And what have we done (if you want it)
Another year over (war is over)
And a new one just begun (now)
And so happy Christmas (war is over)
We hope you had fun (if you want it)
The near and the dear ones (war is over)
The old and the young (now)

A very Merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear (yeah)

War is over, if you want it
War is over now

Stand
KÜNSTLER/IN
Alanis Morissette

Meistgelesen

  1. Vier Menschen mit unterschiedlichen Nationalitäten halten gemeinsam eine Girlande mit verschiedenen Flaggen. Sie lachen, vielleicht über die kuriosen Redewendungen aus den anderen Sprachen. (Foto: Adobe Stock, Drobot Dean)

    SWR3-Sprachspaß 10 kuriose & witzige Redewendungen aus anderen Sprachen

    Jede Sprache hat eigene Redewendungen. Viele davon sind echt witzig, wenn man sie übersetzt. Hier sind 10 Redewendungen aus anderen Sprachen, die dich bereichern werden!

  2. Österreich
    Die in Tirol abgestürzte Gondel liegt auf dem schneebedeckten Berghang. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa/BMI/FLUGPOLIZEI | -)

    Ist die Familie deshalb abgestürzt? Das Gondelseil ist nicht gerissen – Ermittler haben diese Absturztheorie!

    Es gibt neue tragische Hinweise, warum die Gondel am Dienstag in Tirol abgestürzt ist: Das Seil hielt – ein anderes Teil nicht.

  3. Baden-Baden
    Junge Frau in Winter-Kleidung mit Mütze und Mantel steht in einer Schneelandschaft in der Kälte. Vielleicht denkt sie über Mythen rund um die kalte Jahreszeit nach. (Foto: Adobe Stock, Bostan Natalia)

    Brrrrrr... Verbrennen wir bei Kälte wirklich mehr Kalorien? Hier gibt's 10 Mythen – weißt du, ob sie stimmen?

    Haben wir wirklich mehr Hunger, wenn es kalt ist? Hilft Lachen gegen Frieren? Und Sauna bei Erkältung? Hier gibt's die überraschende Auflösung von Mythen rund um Winter und Kälte.

    PUSH SWR3

  4. Junge Frau mit buntem Tuch in den Haaren beißt an einer Kirsche – getreu dem Motto „with me is not good cherry eating“, einer deutschen Redewendung, wörtlich übersetzt auf Englisch. (Foto: Adobe Stock, Drobot Dean)

    „With me is not good cherry eating!“ Das passiert, wenn man deutsche Redewendungen wörtlich übersetzt! 😂

    Unsere SWR3-Übersetzungslacher: Hier gibt's unsere Liste deutscher Redewendungen, die wörtlich übersetzt auf Englisch sinnfrei, aber dafür witzig sind!

    PUSH SWR3

  5. Roland Hartwig, AfD-Bundestagsabgeordneter aus Nordrhein-Westfalen. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich)

    Geheimdienstchef: Deutschen alles egal? Rechter Masterplan gegen Ausländer und unliebsame Deutsche: Das ist bekannt!

    Bei einem Treffen von AfD-Politikern mit extremen Rechten wurden offenbar Pläne für die Ausweisung von Millionen Menschen besprochen.

  6. Constantin Zöller und Rebekka de Buhr sind die Moderatoren der SWR3-Morningshow (Foto: SWR3, Niko Neidhardt)

    Das neue Team in der SWR3-Morningshow Lustiges Kennenlernen mit Rebekka und Consi: Wer würde eher ...?

    Ab dem 15. Januar begleiten euch Rebekka de Buhr und Constantin Zöller am Morgen bei SWR3 im Radio. Wie sie es schaffen, so früh aufzustehen und welche Dinge morgens nicht fehlen dürfen, erfahrt ihr hier!