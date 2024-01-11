Darum geht es in „Happy Xmas (War is over)“
Ein Weihnachtsklassiker von John Lennon, den Alanis Morissette neu aufgenommen hat. Keine „Jingle Bells“ in diesem Lied – einfach der Wunsch, auch an die zu denken, die an Weihnachten in Angst leben und die Überzeugung, wenn genug Menschen das Gleiche wollen, dann kann es auch passieren.
Deutsche Übersetzung von Alanis Morisette: „Happy Xmas (War is over)“
Und schon wieder ist Weihnachten.
Und wir müssen uns fragen: was haben wir getan?
Schon wieder ein Jahr vorbei, ein hoffentlich schönes,
und ein neues beginnt.
Ich wünsche Frohe Weihnachten mit euren Lieben,
ob alt oder jung, schwach oder stark, reich oder arm .
Frohe Weihnachten. Ob ihr schwarz seid oder weiß,
gelb oder rot.
Es ist ein langer Weg,
aber wäre das nicht ein wunderbarer Zeitpunkt, all die Kämpfe zu beenden?
Hoffen wir wirklich auf ein gutes neues Jahr.
Ohne Angst,
so dass wir irgendwann davon singen können, dass der Krieg jetzt vorbei ist.
Und wenn wir uns heute in einem Jahr wieder fragen: Was haben wir getan?
dann könnte er wirklich vorbei sein –
wenn wir es nur alle wollen
Frohe Weihnachten!
Lyrics: Alanis Morisette „Happy Xmas (War is over)“ im englischen Original
And so this is Christmas
And what have you done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you had fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young
A very Merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
For rich and the poor ones
The road is so long
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red ones
Let's stop all the fight
A very Merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear
So this is Christmas (war is over)
And what have we done (if you want it)
Another year over (war is over)
And a new one just begun (now)
And so happy Christmas (war is over)
We hope you had fun (if you want it)
The near and the dear ones (war is over)
The old and the young (now)
A very Merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear (yeah)
War is over, if you want it
War is over now