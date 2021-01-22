  1. SWR3
Sie ging die Straße entlang, schaute hoch und ihr fiel auf,
dass er keinen Namen hatte, und auch kein zu Hause.
Sie fragte ihn, wie er hieß und gab ihm ihren Namen
– und er gab ihr eine Geschichte über das Leben,
mit einem Funkeln im Auge und dem Hauch eines Lächelns.

Eine simple Unterhaltung, ein einfacher Moment,
Dinge, die uns verändern, wenn wir sie mitkriegen.
Man muss nur aufschauen
manchmal.

Alle haben mir gesagt, dass ich es nicht schaffen würde.
Aber es ist immer mein Ding gewesen, neue Wege zu gehen.
Ich hatte immer nur einen Traum, meinen eigenen.

Ich singe dieses Lied für all die Mädchen auf dem Strich,
die Handel treiben an der Bushaltestelle,
für all die alleinerziehenden Mütter, die auf den nächsten Scheck warten,
für junge Lehrer, angehende Ärzte
für all die Söhne, die an vorderster Front kämpfen und nicht einfach weglaufen können,
für all die Underdogs und Außenseiter.
Bleibt euch treu, macht weiter das, was ihr so liebt!
Und irgendwann in nicht allzu ferner Zeit werdet ihr ganz oben sein.

Sie nimmt ein Taxi, zurück in ihre Küche.
Sie unterhält sich mit dem Fahrer über seine Frau und Kinder
über ihre Flucht aus einem Land, wo du eingesperrt wirst,
nur weil du eine Frau bist und eine Meinung hast.
Im Rückspiegel sah sie seine Augen, er lächelte.

Original-Songtext in Englisch

Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh

She was walking in the street, looked up and noticed
He was nameless, he was homeless
She asked him his name and told him what hers was
He gave her a story 'bout a life
With a glint in his eye and a corner of a smile
One conversation, a simple moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up, sometimes

They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I've been chasing is my own

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the frontline knowing they don't get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You'll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh

She's riding in a taxi back to the kitchen
Talking to the driver 'bout his wife and his children
On the run from a country where they put you in prison
For being a woman and speaking your mind
She looked in his eyes in the mirror and he smiled
One conversation, a single moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up, sometimes

They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I've been chasing is my own

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the frontline knowing they don't get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You'll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh

Everybody rise up
You gonna rise up, ay

I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the frontline knowing they don't get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You'll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh

