All die Berge, die ich versetzt habe, waren offensichtlich nicht genug.

All die Abende, in denen ich dich nach Hause gebracht habe,

aus überfüllten Kneipen, wenn du mal wieder betrunken warst.

Aber das hat dir alles nichts bedeutet,

bist einfach auf und davon

und ich frag mich die ganze Zeit,

was hätte ich tun müssen, dass du bleibst.

Denn wenn du gesagt hast: „Spring!“,

hab ich gefragt: „Wie hoch?“

und dann bin ich gesprungen.

Und du bist einfach weg.

Ich wäre durch die Hölle gegangen,

um den richtigen Weg zu finden.

Ich hätte mich hingelegt,

hätte ich gewusst, dass du bleibst.

Ich wäre bis zu den Sternen geflogen,

um dich in meinem Leben zu halten.

Aber jetzt falle ich hart,

ohne dich. Hier. Heut Abend.

Wo bist du eigentlich hin mit all dieser Liebe,

die du nicht in der Lage warst zu geben?

Brauchst du Hilfe dabei?

Jemand, der dir sagt, was du damit machen sollst?

Wie fühlt sich das an, jemanden zu haben, bei dem du an erster Stelle kommst

und dann einfach zu gehen, wenn sie das Gleiche von dir erwarten?

Du willst mich nicht

und daran lässt sich offensichtlich auch nichts ändern,

...

weil du es ja nicht mal versuchen willst.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I guess all the mountains that I moved just weren't enough

And all those nights I walked you home

From crowded bars when you were drunk

Well they meant nothing 'cause you up and walked away

And I just wonder what it'd take to make you stay

'Cause when you said jump I said how high

But when I jumped you said goodbye

I would've walked through hell

To find another way

I would've laid me down

If I knew that you would stay

I would've crossed the stars

To keep you in my life

But now I'm falling hard

Without you here tonight

Without you here tonight

What did you do with all that love you couldn't give

And do you need someone to help you tell you what to do with it

It must be nice to love someone who puts you first

Then walk away when they expect it in return

'Cause when you said jump I said how high

But when I jumped you said goodbye

I would've walked through hell

To find another way

I would've laid me down

If I knew that you would stay

I would've crossed the stars

To keep you in my life

But now I'm falling hard

Without you here tonight

Without you here tonight

You don't want me

Nothing I can do

'Cause you don't wanna try

I would've walked through hell

To find another way

I would've laid me down

If I knew that you would stay

I would've crossed the stars

To keep you in my life

But now I'm falling hard

Without you here tonight

Without you here tonight