  1. SWR3
  2. Musik
  3. Poplexikon
  4. Lyrics
STAND

All die Berge, die ich versetzt habe, waren offensichtlich nicht genug.
All die Abende, in denen ich dich nach Hause gebracht habe,
aus überfüllten Kneipen, wenn du mal wieder betrunken warst.
Aber das hat dir alles nichts bedeutet,
bist einfach auf und davon
und ich frag mich die ganze Zeit,
was hätte ich tun müssen, dass du bleibst.

Denn wenn du gesagt hast: „Spring!“,
hab ich gefragt: „Wie hoch?“
und dann bin ich gesprungen.
Und du bist einfach weg.

Ich wäre durch die Hölle gegangen,
um den richtigen Weg zu finden.
Ich hätte mich hingelegt,
hätte ich gewusst, dass du bleibst.
Ich wäre bis zu den Sternen geflogen,
um dich in meinem Leben zu halten.
Aber jetzt falle ich hart,
ohne dich. Hier. Heut Abend.

Wo bist du eigentlich hin mit all dieser Liebe,
die du nicht in der Lage warst zu geben?
Brauchst du Hilfe dabei?
Jemand, der dir sagt, was du damit machen sollst?
Wie fühlt sich das an, jemanden zu haben, bei dem du an erster Stelle kommst
und dann einfach zu gehen, wenn sie das Gleiche von dir erwarten?

Du willst mich nicht
und daran lässt sich offensichtlich auch nichts ändern,
...
weil du es ja nicht mal versuchen willst.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I guess all the mountains that I moved just weren't enough
And all those nights I walked you home
From crowded bars when you were drunk
Well they meant nothing 'cause you up and walked away
And I just wonder what it'd take to make you stay

'Cause when you said jump I said how high
But when I jumped you said goodbye

I would've walked through hell
To find another way
I would've laid me down
If I knew that you would stay
I would've crossed the stars
To keep you in my life
But now I'm falling hard
Without you here tonight
Without you here tonight

What did you do with all that love you couldn't give
And do you need someone to help you tell you what to do with it
It must be nice to love someone who puts you first
Then walk away when they expect it in return

'Cause when you said jump I said how high
But when I jumped you said goodbye

I would've walked through hell
To find another way
I would've laid me down
If I knew that you would stay
I would've crossed the stars
To keep you in my life
But now I'm falling hard
Without you here tonight
Without you here tonight

You don't want me
Nothing I can do
'Cause you don't wanna try

I would've walked through hell
To find another way
I would've laid me down
If I knew that you would stay
I would've crossed the stars
To keep you in my life
But now I'm falling hard
Without you here tonight
Without you here tonight

STAND
AUTOR/IN

Meistgelesen

  1. Wien
    Szenebild Tatort Verschwörung (Foto: ard-foto s2-intern/extern, ARD-Degeto/ORF)

    SWR3 Tatort-Check Tatort-Wien: Schauspieler Harald Krassnitzer verliert Job

    Mal ehrlich: Er hat als Kommissar Moritz Eisner einfach zu viele Fragen gestellt. Besonders im Tatort „Verschwörung“ geht er damit vielen Mächtigen auf den Geist – und nun soll wirklich Schluss sein?  mehr...

  2. Karte mit Zahlen zu Corona-Infizierten (Foto: SWR3)

    Informationen zum Coronavirus So hoch ist die Inzidenz in deinem Landkreis oder deiner Stadt

    Wie viele Menschen wurden positiv auf Corona getestet? Und wie genau ist die Lage in Deutschland? Hier findest du Karten, die ständig aktualisiert werden.  mehr...

  3. Familie Musk: Elon, Grimes und X Æ A-XII (Foto: twitter / Elon Musk)

    Seltenes Familienfoto auf Twitter So süß ist X Æ A-XII Musk: Wie du den Namen korrekt aussprichst

    Nach der Geburt des jüngsten Sohnes von Tesla-Chef Elon Musk gab es viele Diskussionen um die Namenswahl. Der kleine Junge solle auf den Namen X Æ A-12 hören. Jetzt hat Papa Elon verraten, wie man den Namen ausspricht.  mehr...

  4. Impfstoff wird in Ampullen abgefüllt (Foto: SWR)

    News-Ticker zum Coronavirus EU kauft bis zu 1,8 Milliarden weitere Biontech-Impfdosen

    Wegen der hohen Infektionszahlen gibt es in Deutschland zurzeit strengere Regeln und Beschränkungen im öffentlichen Leben. Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen gibt es hier im Corona-Ticker.  mehr...

  5. Mainz
    Einkaufen in der Mainzer Innenstadt in Corona-Pandemie (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, Picture Alliance)

    Aktuelle Corona-Regeln in RLP Bei Inzidenz unter 100: Bald könnt ihr in RLP wieder überall einkaufen

    In allen rheinland-pfälzischen Landkreisen und kreisfreien Städten mit einer Inzidenz unter 100 soll ab Mittwoch, dem 12. Mai, eine abgestufte Öffnungsstrategie starten.  mehr...

  6. Eine Sitzung im Bundesrat (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm)

    Bundesrat hat zugestimmt Gelockerte Corona-Regeln für Geimpfte und Genesene ab Sonntag

    Nach dem Kabinett und dem Bundestag hat auch der Bundesrat grünes Licht gegeben. Ab dem Wochenende könnten die gelockerten Corona-Regeln für Geimpfte und Genesene schon gelten.  mehr...