In diesem Song geht um das Kopfkarussell: Du machst dir Gedanken, die ganze Zeit, vor allem um die Zukunft. Da sind Ängste, die du nicht ignorieren kannst – und dann kommt dein Partner oder deine Partnerin, legt sich neben dich, du spürst die Nähe und dieser Jemand sagt genau die richtigen Worte... Wenigstens für einen Augenblick hörst du auf zu denken.

Ich finde mich schon wieder in meinem Kopf nicht zurecht.

Bin auf einer Zeitreise,

auf der Flucht in die Dunkelheit, sie ist mein einziger Freund.

Möchte das nicht alles noch einmal durchmachen.

Du ziehst mich wieder zurück auf die Erde.

Riegelst du mich mit deinen Händen ab.

Mit großer Armut landest du auf meinem Bett.

Da bist du endlich.

In meinem Kopf höre ich einen Beat.

Diesen Beat machst du,

wenn dein Körper sich bewegt.

Du bist der Beweis, dass es kein Entkommen gibt.

Habe mein Herz in deinen Händen

und deine Hände auf meiner Brust.

Und in meiner Brust ist der Atem,

der Atem den du mir raubst.

Und du sagst: Mach die Lichter aus, die brauchen wir nicht zum Tanzen.

Wir sind betrunken, unbesiegbar,

keine Bar haben wir ausgelassen in dieser Nacht.

Dieser Raum ist unser Universum,

du bist meine Schwerkraft heute Nacht.

Kein Gedanke an die Zukunft,

die dunklen Gedanken, du schüttelst sie durch, schmeißt sie raus.

Der gemeinsame Rhythmus rückt mir den Kopf zurecht.

Gestern Abend hast du gesagt: Mach deinen Kopf leer.

Sei ganz bei mir.

Mach die Lichter aus. Die brauchen wir nicht zum Tanzen.

Und für einen Augenblick schalten wir den Krach einfach aus.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I, I'm lost in my head again

Time travelling, running, running away with darkness, my only friend

Don't wanna do this all again

You pull me back down to earth

Close off your hands around, hands around me

Grace landing onto your bed, there you are

In my head there's a beat, it's the beat that you make

When you're moving your body

You prove that I can't escape, I can't escape

Got my heart in your hands and your hands on my chest

And my chest is a breath, it's the breath that you take away

And you said, „Shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance“

Hey, oh-oh

You said, „Just shut off the lights, we don't need thеm to dance“

Oh-oh, oh-oh

You said, „Just shut off the lights, shut off the lights“

Wer'e drunk, we're invincible

No bar went quietly into the night

This room is our universe, you are my gravity tonight

No talk of the future now

Dark thoughts, you're shaking 'em, taking 'em out

This rhythm that we create sets me straightIn my head there's a beat, it's the beat that you make

When you're moving your body

You prove that I can't escape, I can't escape

Got my heart in your hands and your hands on my chest

And my chest is a breath, it's the breath that you take away

And you said, „Shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance“

Hey, oh-oh

You said, „Just shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance“

Oh, oh-oh

You said, „Just shut off the lights, shut off the lights“

Last night you said, „Empty your head, be here with me"

(Shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance)

We'll tune out the noise for a moment

You said, „Let's just shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance“

Mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm

Oh-oh, you said, „Just shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance“

Mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm

(Oh, no, we don't, no, we don't, no, we don't, no, we don't, no, we don't)

You said, „Let's just shut off the lights, oh“

Shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance

Last night you said, „Empty your head, be here with me“

(Shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance)

We'll tune out the noise for a moment

You said, „Let's just shut off the lights, we don't need them to dance“