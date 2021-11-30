Da ist ein Monster unter meinem Bett,

ein Bettgeflüster zwischen uns.

Ach wie gerne wäre ich sein Freund.

Aber ich möchte nicht wieder da landen, wo ich gerade herkomme.

Mir geht's ja schon besser.

War ganz schön stürmisch, das Wetter.

Ich will da nicht mehr zurück.

Und trotzdem habe ich immer noch Angst vor der Dunkelheit. Auch wenn der Himmel voller Sterne ist,

erkenne ich den Weg nicht.

Ich weiß nur, ich laufe weg.

Kannst du nicht ein kleines Licht noch anlassen

und noch ein Lied singen?

Komm, schlafwandel ein wenig mit mir bis zur Dämmerung, flüster mir süße Worte ins Ohr,

so lange, bis mein Herz sich am Ende in die Dunkelheit verliebt.

Und ich wünschte, ich würde ganz tief schlafen

und von meinem Meisterwerk träumen.

Wie ich einfach nur mit den Dämonen tanze.

Glaub mir, da ist ein Monster unter meinem Bett.

Und es wird größer, wenn ich es ignoriere.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

There's a monster under my bed

We pillow talking

Oh, how I long to be its friend

But I don't wanna end up in that same place again

I been doing better, doing better

Been through heavy weather, heavy weather

Never going back, going never

I've been doing better, but I

I am still afraid of the dark

Even though there's a sky full of stars

I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on the run

Can you leave a little light on?

I am still afraid of the dark

Even though there's a sky full of stars

I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on the run

Can you leave a little light on?

A little light on

Sing another song, come sleepwalk with me till it's dawn

Come sweet talk to me 'til my heart has got nothing but love for the dark

And I wish I was fast asleep, dreaming of my masterpiece

Demons come and dance with me, oh you best believe

There's a monster under my bed

And it grows when I forget

I am still afraid of the dark

Even though there's a sky full of stars

I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on the run

Can you leave a little light on?

I've been doing better

Been through heavy weather

Oh, can you leave a little light on?

A little light on