„Raumfahrtzentrum an Major Tom. Haben sie die Proteine eingenommen? Check läuft. Helmabdichtung okay?“ Hier gibt’s die ganze deutsche Übersetzung.

Deutsche Übersetzung von David Bowie: „Space Oddity“

Raumfahrtzentrum an Major Tom.

Raumfahrtzentrum an Major Tom.

Haben sie die Proteine eingenommen?

Check läuft.

Helmabdichtung okay?

Countdown läuft.

Zündungsvorgang eingeleitet.

Gott beschütze Sie.

Over.

Zehn-neun-acht-sieben-sechs-fünf-vier-drei-zwei-eins.

Zündung

Tom? Over?

Ja, over.

Hier ist das Bodenpersonal.

Sie haben es geschafft.

Sie sind oben.

Hier unten wollen alle Reporter wissen, was für Hemden Sie tragen.

Übrigens, Sie können jetzt die Kapsel verlassen, wenn Sie wollen.

Over.

Major Tom an Bodenkontrolle.

Major Tom an Bodenkontrolle.

Over.

Bodenkontrolle an Kapsel,

wir hören Sie. Over.

Die Schleuse ist offen, ich gehe jetzt raus.

Diese Schwerelosigkeit ist komisch.

Und die Sterne sehen auch ganz anders aus als im Simulator.

Ich hier oben in dieser Blechdose

und die Erde ganz weit drunten sieht blau aus.

Ich kann nichts tun.

Over.

Ich bin ganz ruhig.

Trotz der hunderttausend Meilen zu euch runter.

Das Raumschiff kennt den Weg ja. Hoffe ich zumindest.

Richtet meiner Frau aus, dass ich sie liebe.

Raumfahrtzentrum an Kapsel.

Raumfahrtzentrum an Kapsel.

Bitte melden!

Major Tom!

Over!!

Wir haben ein Problem mit ein paar Schaltkreisen.

Nur ein Ausfall – wir reparieren.

Major Tom, bestätigen Sie.

Tom, können Sie hören?

Major Tom, bitte melden!

Major Tom, bitte melden!

Major Tom, bitte melden!

Ich bin jetzt einmal rund um die Blechdose geschwebt.

Erstes Beobachtungsergebnis:

Von jenseits des Mondes betrachtet sieht die Erde immer noch blau aus.

Langweilig hier oben.

Lyrics: David Bowie: „Space Oddity“ im englischen Original

Ground Control to Major Tom

Ground Control to Major Tom

Take your protein pills and put your helmet on

Ground Control to Major Tom

Commencing countdown, engines on

Check ignition and may God′s love be with you

Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven, Six, Five, Four, Three, Two, One, Lift off

This is Ground Control to Major Tom

You've really made the grade

And the papers want to know whose shirts you wear

Now it′s time to leave the capsule if you dare

This is Major Tom to Ground Control

I'm stepping through the door

And I'm floating in a most peculiar way

And the stars look very different today

For here

Am I sitting in a tin can

Far above the world

Planet Earth is blue

And there′s nothing I can do

Though I′m past one hundred thousand miles

I'm feeling very still

And I think my spaceship knows which way to go

Tell my wife I love her very much she knows

Ground Control to Major Tom

Your circuit′s dead, there's something wrong

Can you hear me, Major Tom?

Can you hear me, Major Tom?

Can you hear me, Major Tom?

Can you...

Here am I floating round my tin can

Far above the Moon

Planet Earth is blue

And there′s nothing I can do