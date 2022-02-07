48 Mal mich um Verzeihung gebeten,

drei Tassen Kaffee habe ich dir immer gemacht.

Dich sieben Mal in der Woche angerufen, dass du zu spät dran bist.

Und wie oft ich bei unseren Verabredungen auf dich warten musste,

da hab ich aufgehört zu zählen.

Mein Herz hat es 1000 mal versucht!

Mir sind 80.000 Gedanken durch den Kopf geschossen immer wieder.

Aber ich schaffe es nicht, einen Schlussstrich zu ziehen.

Du bist eine verdammte Gewohnheit geworden,

die ich irgendwie nicht loswerde.

Ich weiß ja, dass du mir nicht gut tust!

Aber ich kann meine Finger nicht von dir lassen,

denn ich bin ein Junkie

und ich brauche dich jeden einzelnen Tag.

Ich weiß, dass du mir nicht gut tust,

aber es ist nicht leicht, dich von mir zu stoßen.

Ich will dich mehr als 24 Stunden am Tag.

Ich geb mein Bestes an allen 365!

Ich versuche dich ja wegzustoßen,

aber irgendwie geht es mir dann schlecht.

Ich weiß echt nicht, ob ich es hier lebendig raus schaffe.

Bin gefangen,

es geht weder vor noch zurück.

Aber ich weiß, ich brauche noch einen letzten Versuch.

Und es ist mir scheißegal ob das falsch ist oder nicht.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

48 sorrys to my face

Three cups of coffee I used to make for you

To make for you

Seven calls a week you're running late

Lost count of the dates I had to wait for you

To wait for you

My heart tried a thousand times

Got 80 thousand thoughts running through my mind

'Round and 'round, but I can't draw the line

You're just a habit

That I know I gotta break

I know you no good for me

But I can't stay away

'Cause I'm an addict

And I'm needing you every single day

I know you no good for me

But you're not easy to break

Na-na-na-na-na

Not just a habit

Not just a habit

I want you more than 24 hours a day

Babe, I put the work in all 365

365

I'm tryna kick it but I'm not okay

Don't know if I'm gon' make it out of here alive

Out here alive

My heart tried a thousand times

Got 80 thousand thoughts running through my mind

'Round and 'round, but I can't draw the line

You're just a habit

That I know I gotta break

I know you no good for me

But I can't stay away

'Cause I'm an addict

And I'm needing you every single day

I know you no good for me

But you're not easy to break

Na-na-na-na-na

Not just a habit

Not just a habit (not just a habit)

Na-na-na-na-na

Not just a habit

Not just a habit (not just a habit)

I'm caught

In the middle 'cause I can't stop

But I know I need one more shot

I don't care if it's wrong or n-n-n-n-not

You're just a habit

That I know I gotta break

I know you no good for me

But you're not easy to break

Na-na-na-na-na

Not just a habit (not just a habit)

But I can't stay away

'Cause I'm an addict

And I'm needing you every single day

I know you're no good for me

But you're not easy to break