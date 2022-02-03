  1. SWR3
Dieser Song ist ihre eigene Geschichte: Maren Morris war schon als Teenager eine Singer-Songwriterin in der Altstadt in Arlington, Texas. 2013 zog sie nach Nashville, um ihren Traum als Country-Music-Sängerin zu verwirklichen. Die ersten Jahre waren hart. Immer wieder Rückschläge, zum Beispiel bei den Auditions für The Voice oder American Idol. Sie schrieb einen Haufen Songs, die nie aufgenommen worden. Dann bekam sie ein paar Jobs als Songwriterin für andere, für Tim McGraw oder Kelly Clarkson. Und dann aber 2016 hatte sie ihren eigenen Durchbruch mit dem Song „My church“. Ein Song, der ihr im Auto eingefallen ist. Diese „Circles Around This Town“ sind symbolisch für dieses Gefühl, das sie so lange begleitet hat, nie wirklich anzukommen in der Musikindustrie. Und deshalb war für sie auch klar: Selbst nachdem sie endlich Erfolg hatte, würde sie sich nicht zurücklehnen, sondern weiter Gas geben.

Ganz ehrlich, ich habe keine Ahnung, wie ich es in einem Montero
mit kaputter Klimaanlage bis hierher geschafft habe.
Letztendlich war es eine selbst gebrannte CD mit einigen schlechten Demos drauf,
die mich bis nach Tennessee gebracht hat.
Bin als erstes zu meinem neuen Apartment.
Zwei Monatsmieten plus Kaution
noch bevor ich überhaupt das erste Mal hörte, wie die Wohnungstür zufällt.
Gott sei Dank bin ich von Natur aus Optimistin.

Und dann bin ich ins Auto
und immer im großen Bogen um die Stadt herum.
So habe ich meine Kreise um die Stadt gezogen
und versucht, irgendetwas Bedeutungsvolles zu schreiben,
das gut genug ist, um darüber zu singen.
Ich habe es mit Nettsein versucht und auch mal mit rücksichtslos.
Und ja, ich bin in dieser Stadt angekommen,
aber die Wahrheit ist:
Ich dachte, wenn ich erst mal aufschlage, dann sehen die Dinge irgendwie anders aus.
Aber ich habe immer noch den Fuß auf dem Gaspedal,
immer im großen Bogen um die Stadt herum.

So oft habe ich darüber nachgedacht, ob ich meine Sachen wieder packe,
bin so oft auf die Schnauze gefallen.
Ein paar hundert Songs waren es,
und die beiden, die am Ende funktionierten,
waren der über eine Kirche und der über ein Auto.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I swear I don't know how I trusted
A Montero with the AC busted
A couple bad demos on a burned CD
Would take me all the way to Tennessee
I showed up to the new apartment
First month's, last month's, two deposits
Hadn't heard the sound of a door slam yet
Thank God I was an optimist

I drove circles around this town
Tryna write circles around this town
Tryna say somethin' with meaning
Somethin' worth singin' about
I've been kind and I've been ruthless
Yeah, I got here, but the truth is
Thought when I hit it, it'd all look different
But I still got the pedal down
Drivin' circles around this town

So many times I thought about leavin'
Got my ass kicked tryin' to compete with
Everybody else's ones that got away
Hung around long enough to catch a break
Couple hundred songs and the ones that finally worked
Was the one about a car and the one about a church
That I wrote

Drivin' circles around this town
Tryna write circles around this town
Tryna say somethin' with meaning
Somethin' worth singin' about
I've been kind and I've been ruthless
Yeah, I got here, but the truth is
Thought when I hit it, it'd all look different
But I still got the pedal down
Drivin' circles around this town
Drivin' circles around this town
Hey

