Wir sind mindestens 1 Million Volt hier in diesem Lichtkreis

pure Elektrizität in diesem Raum heut abend.

Geboren im Feuer,

der Sonne entsprungene Funken.

Ich kenne dich zwar kaum , aber ich gestehe.

Ich spüre deinen Herzschlag in meiner Brust.

Wenn du mitkommst,

wird das die Nacht der Nächte.

Denn du vertraust und scheust nicht den Kampf.

Du ziehst Hoffnung aus einer verlorenen Schlacht in der Nacht.

Ich habe dieses Bild von dir vor meinen Augen.

Vielleicht bist du verrückt, aber vielleicht hast du auch recht:

Wir sind diejenigen, auf die wir alle gewartet haben.

Die Ruinen aus Hass und Krieg lassen wir hinter uns.

Wir sind eine Armee aus Liebenden, wie sie noch keiner erlebt hat.

Wir sind diejenigen mit offener Hand,

auf den Straßen von Dublin bis Notre-Dame.

Wir bauen Besseres als vorher.

Zerborstene Glocken und zerstörte Kirchen,

ein Herz, das schmerzt ist eines, das noch funktioniert.

Da, wo wiederaufgebaut werden muss,

nimmt ein Sieg seinen Anfang.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

We're a million volts in a pool of light

Electricity in the room tonight

Born from fire

Sparks flying from the sun

I hardly know you

Can I confess?

I feel your heart beating in my chest

You come with me, tonight is gonna be the one

'Cause you've faith and no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There's an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

We are the people we've been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

The streets of Dublin to Notre-Dame

We'll build it better than we did before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people we've been waiting for

Broken bells at a broken church

Heart that hurts is a heart that works

From a broken place

That's where the victory is won