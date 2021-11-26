  1. SWR3
Wir sind mindestens 1 Million Volt hier in diesem Lichtkreis
pure Elektrizität in diesem Raum heut abend.
Geboren im Feuer,
der Sonne entsprungene Funken.

Ich kenne dich zwar kaum , aber ich gestehe.
Ich spüre deinen Herzschlag in meiner Brust.
Wenn du mitkommst,
wird das die Nacht der Nächte.

Denn du vertraust und scheust nicht den Kampf.
Du ziehst Hoffnung aus einer verlorenen Schlacht in der Nacht.
Ich habe dieses Bild von dir vor meinen Augen.
Vielleicht bist du verrückt, aber vielleicht hast du auch recht:

Wir sind diejenigen, auf die wir alle gewartet haben.
Die Ruinen aus Hass und Krieg lassen wir hinter uns.
Wir sind eine Armee aus Liebenden, wie sie noch keiner erlebt hat.
Wir sind diejenigen mit offener Hand,
auf den Straßen von Dublin bis Notre-Dame.
Wir bauen Besseres als vorher.

Zerborstene Glocken und zerstörte Kirchen,
ein Herz, das schmerzt ist eines, das noch funktioniert.
Da, wo wiederaufgebaut werden muss,
nimmt ein Sieg seinen Anfang.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

We're a million volts in a pool of light
Electricity in the room tonight
Born from fire
Sparks flying from the sun

I hardly know you
Can I confess?
I feel your heart beating in my chest
You come with me, tonight is gonna be the one

'Cause you've faith and no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There's an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right

We are the people we've been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we've been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
The streets of Dublin to Notre-Dame
We'll build it better than we did before
We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people we've been waiting for

Broken bells at a broken church
Heart that hurts is a heart that works
From a broken place
That's where the victory is won

