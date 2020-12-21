Die Grenzen schon lange überschritten,
dank dieses halluzigenetischen Tripps.
Hab meine Finger an der Zigarette verbrannt,
hatte vergessen, dass ich sie sich schon angezündet hatte.
Bin in dieses Leben zurückgekrochen,
das ich nie wieder wieder wollte.
Ich weiß, ich bin verschlossen,
mit dem Kopf immer woanders.
Du suchst dir am besten einen anderen,
mit dem du glücklich bist,
groß, stark und Christ.
Betrunken in Seattle,
noch zwei Xanax
und trotzdem bis zum Hals in der Scheiße.
Ich erinnere mich nicht mehr an dein Gesicht
oder deine Haare, wie du heißt, dein Lächeln.
Weil ich einfach so weitergemacht habe.
Der verlorene Sohn
und jetzt geht eigentlich gar nichts mehr.
Bin einfach nur noch der verlorene Sohn
mit blutunterlauenen Augen und zittriger Hand.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
Pushing past the limit
Trippin' on hallucinogenics
My cigarette burnt my finger
'Cause I forgot I lit it
Rippin' with my sinners
'Cause fuck it, man, I ain't no beginner
And then I crawled back to the life
That I said I wouldn't live in
'Cause I just couldn't open up
I'm always shiftin'
Go find yourself a man
Who's strong and tall and Christian
Pushing past the limit
Trippin' on hallucinogenics
My cigarette burnt my finger
'Cause I forgot I lit it
Drunken in Seattle
Two more Xans and without a paddle
I don't remember your face
Or your hair, or your name, or your smile
'Cause I just couldn't open up
I'm always shiftin'
Go find yourself a man
Who's strong and tall and Christian
Pushing past the limit
Trippin' on hallucinogenics
And then I crawled back to the life
That I said I wouldn't live in
'Cause I carried on like the wayward son
And now through and through, I've come undone
And now I am just but the wayward man
What with my bloodshot eyes and my shaky hand
'Cause I carried on like the wayward son
And now through and through, I've come undone
And now I am just but the wayward man
What with my bloodshot eyes and my shaky hand
Pushing past the limit
Trippin' on hallucinogenics
My cigarette burnt my finger
'Cause I forgot I lit it