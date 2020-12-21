Die Grenzen schon lange überschritten,

dank dieses halluzigenetischen Tripps.

Hab meine Finger an der Zigarette verbrannt,

hatte vergessen, dass ich sie sich schon angezündet hatte.

Bin in dieses Leben zurückgekrochen,

das ich nie wieder wieder wollte.

Ich weiß, ich bin verschlossen,

mit dem Kopf immer woanders.

Du suchst dir am besten einen anderen,

mit dem du glücklich bist,

groß, stark und Christ.

Betrunken in Seattle,

noch zwei Xanax

und trotzdem bis zum Hals in der Scheiße.

Ich erinnere mich nicht mehr an dein Gesicht

oder deine Haare, wie du heißt, dein Lächeln.

Weil ich einfach so weitergemacht habe.

Der verlorene Sohn

und jetzt geht eigentlich gar nichts mehr.

Bin einfach nur noch der verlorene Sohn

mit blutunterlauenen Augen und zittriger Hand.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

Pushing past the limit

Trippin' on hallucinogenics

My cigarette burnt my finger

'Cause I forgot I lit it

Rippin' with my sinners

'Cause fuck it, man, I ain't no beginner

And then I crawled back to the life

That I said I wouldn't live in

'Cause I just couldn't open up

I'm always shiftin'

Go find yourself a man

Who's strong and tall and Christian

Pushing past the limit

Trippin' on hallucinogenics

My cigarette burnt my finger

'Cause I forgot I lit it

Drunken in Seattle

Two more Xans and without a paddle

I don't remember your face

Or your hair, or your name, or your smile

'Cause I just couldn't open up

I'm always shiftin'

Go find yourself a man

Who's strong and tall and Christian

Pushing past the limit

Trippin' on hallucinogenics

And then I crawled back to the life

That I said I wouldn't live in

'Cause I carried on like the wayward son

And now through and through, I've come undone

And now I am just but the wayward man

What with my bloodshot eyes and my shaky hand

'Cause I carried on like the wayward son

And now through and through, I've come undone

And now I am just but the wayward man

What with my bloodshot eyes and my shaky hand

Pushing past the limit

Trippin' on hallucinogenics

My cigarette burnt my finger

'Cause I forgot I lit it