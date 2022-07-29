  1. SWR3
Christina Aguilera: „Oh Mother“ – deutsche Übersetzung

Sie war so jung, ihre Augen voller Unschuld.
Sie hatte immer von einem Leben wie im Märchenland geträumt
und all den Dingen, die man nicht für Geld kaufen kann.
Sie hielt Daddy für einen wunderbaren Typ.
Und dann plötzlich – schien sich alles zu ändern.
Es begann als sie ihn heiratete
und er seinen Ärger an ihrem Gesicht ausließ.
Aber sie behielt ihren Schmerz für sich.

Mutter, wir sind stärker
durch all deine Tränen,
die du vergossen hast.
Schau nicht zurück,
denn er wird uns nie mehr wehtun.

Deshalb Mutter, dank ich  dir.
Für all das, was du getan hast und noch tust.
Du hast ja mich und ich hab Dich.
Zusammen können wir es immer schaffen.

An dem Tag, als er auf seine Kinder losging,
wusste sie, dass sie ihn verlassen musste.
So viele Stimmen in ihrem Kopf, sagten ihr immer wieder:
Du hast was viel besseres verdient.

Sie hatte es satt, seinen Lügen zu glauben und
sich zu verstecken und ihre Wunden und blauen Flecken abzudecken.
Sie war es so leid um ihr eigenes Leben zu kämpfen,
sie hätte sterben können
im Kampf um das Leben ihrer Kinder.

Dein ganzes Leben lang hast du den Schmerz begraben
und im Stillen diese verpfuschte Ehe bereut,
Aber – Mama, er wird uns nie wieder anrühren.

Für jeden einzelnen seiner Angriffe kannst du dir sagen –
Wir sind noch da – aber er nicht!
Es ist vorbei und wir sind stärker
und wir müssen nie mehr zurückgehen.

Deswegen – Mutter – Danke ich dir.

Für alles, was du getan hast und was du immer noch tust.
Wir können alles schaffen – immer.

Ich liebe dich.

Christina Aguilera: „Oh Mother“ – original Songtext

She was so young with such innocent eyes
She always dreamt of a fairytale life
And all the things that your money can't buy
She thought that he was a wonderful guy
Then suddenly, things seemed to change
It was the moment she took on his name
He took his anger out on her face
She kept all of her pain locked away

Oh mother, we're stronger
From all of the tears you have shed
Oh mother, don't look back
'Cause he'll never hurt us again
So mother, I thank you (Thank you)
For all that you've done and still do (Still do)
You got me, I got you
Together, we always pull through
We always pull through
We always pull through
Oh mother, oh mother, oh mother

It was the day that he turned on the kids
That she knew she just had to leave him
So many voices inside of her head
Sayin' over and over and over
"You deserve much more than this"
She was so sick of believing the lies, and tryin' to hide
Covering the cuts and bruises (Cuts and bruises)
So tired of defending her life, she could have died
Fighting for the lives of her children

Oh mother, we're stronger
From all of the tears you have shed (All of the tears you have shed)
Oh mother, don't look back (Yeah)
'Cause he'll never hurt us again (He'll never hurt us again)
So mother, I thank you (Thank you)
For all that you've done and still do (Still do)
You got me, I got you ('Cause you got me and I got you)
Together, we always pull through
Oh mother, oh mother, oh mother (Yeah, yeah)

All of your life you have spent
Burying hurt and regret
But mama, he'll never touch us again
For every time he tried to break you down
Just remember who's still around
It's over, and we're stronger
And we'll never have to go back again

Oh mother, we're stronger
From all of the tears you have shed (Whoa)
Oh mother, don't look back again
'Cause he'll never hurt us again
So mother, I thank you (Thank you for all that you've done)
For all that you've done and still do
You got me, I got you
Together, we always pull through
Always pull through, yeah
We always pull through
Yeah

I love you, mom

