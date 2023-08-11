  1. SWR3
Mimi Webb

Mimi Webb wurde das Herz gebrochen von einem, der selber frisch getrennt und am Boden war. So haben sie die Rollen getauscht.

Darum geht es in „Roles Reversed“

Purer Herzschmerz bei Mimi Webb: Du verliebst dich in jemanden, der ganz unten ist. Frisch gebrochenes Herz. Du kümmerst dich um ihn. Man kommt zusammen. Und sobald er wieder auf den Beinen steht, verliebt er sich in jemand anderen und ist weg. Du selber bist jetzt die mit gebrochenem Herzen.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Mimi Webb: „Roles Reversed“

Dein Herz war voller blauer Flecken,
an dem Abend, als du mir über den Weg gehüpft bist.
Ich habe dich gesund gepflegt.
Ich wollte helfen, 
habe dich heil und mich krank gemacht.

Jede Geschichte hat zwei Seiten.
Und du hast da etwas ganz Entscheidendes ausgelassen.
Mir hast du deine ganzen Schmerzen gegeben
und deine Liebe einer anderen.  

Ich war es, die dich gefunden hat mit dem Gesicht im Dreck.
Und ich schwöre dir, ich wäre immer da, wenn ganz unten bist,
aber jetzt ziehst du weiter, und das Blatt hat sich gewendet.
Jetzt bin ich genauso kaputt wie du am Anfang.

Wann ist das passiert,
dass wir die Rollen getauscht haben?
Wann war das?

Irgendwie ging das fast schon über Nacht.

Wann hattest du diesen Sinneswandel?
Küsst du ihren Mund, damit du leichter vergessen kannst,
dass ich dich zurück ins Leben geholt habe? 

Du sitzt bei ihr und ich steh dumm da.
Du zündest ein Feuer an und lässt es brennen.

Aber vergiss nicht, wer dich zuerst geliebt hat.

Lyrics: Mimi Webb „Roles Reversed“ im englischen Original

Your heart was black and blue
The night I jumped into you
I nursed you to health, I wanted to help
But broke myself fixing you

Two sides to every story
One part that you left out
You gave me all your burden
And your love to someone else

Cause I found you low with your face in the dirt
And, darlin', I swore I'd be there at your worst
Now you're moving on and the tables have turned
And I'm just as broken as you were at first
So when was the moment that the roles reversed?

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
So when was the moment that the roles

Changed almost overnight
Oh, what made you change your mind?
Do you kiss her lips to help you forget
That I brought you back to life?

Two sides to every story
One part that you left out
You gave me all your burdens
And all of your love to someone else

Cause I found you low with your face in the dirt
And, darling, I swore I'd be there at your worst
Now you're moving on and the tables have turned
And I'm just as broken as you were at first
So when was the moment that the roles reversed?

Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
So when was the moment that the roles reversed?

You got her and I got hurt
Don't forget who loved you first
You start fires and let them burn
Don't forget who loved you first

Cause I found you low with your face in the dirt
And, darlin', I swore I'd be there at your worst
But you're moving on and the tables have turned
I'm just as broken as you were at first
So when was the moment that the roles reversed?

Oh, oh, oh, oh (oh, the roles reversed)
Oh, oh, oh, oh (oh, oh-oh)
Oh, oh, oh
So when was the moment that the roles

