Dies ist nicht nur ein kleiner Eifersuchtssong – dies hier ist das ganz große Drama. Wenn sie es denn wirklich macht...

Lügner, du!

Ich werde dein Haus anzünden.

Ich hab mich mit dem Polizeichef angefreundet,

um sicher zu gehen, dass er mich als allerletztes verdächtigt.

Sollte ich doch noch geschnappt werden, bin ich innerhalb einer Woche wieder draußen.

Ich hab mir meine Geschichte bis ins kleinste Detail zurecht gelegt.

Oh, ich würde sagen: „Also ich war es nicht, hm und, ja stimmt, wir haben uns ein paarmal gesehen – aber wenn da ein Motiv sein soll, das reicht nicht für einen Prozess“.

Ich hab dich gesehen, draußen, null Grad war's

Und mit deinen Händen bist du in ihren Ärmel reingekrochen.

Du frierst nicht, hast du immer gesagt.

Lügner!

Warte mal ab, wie warm es wird, wenn ich dein Haus anzünde.

Und schon laufe ich los. Direkt zu dir nach Hause.

Ein bisschen Benzin und ein Streichholz

und schon geht das Ganze in Flammen auf.

Jetzt, da ich weiß, dass du nicht zu Hause bist, du Lügner!

Und wenn irgend jemand die Feuerwehr ruft,

dann bin ich schon über alle Berge.

Ich hab ’ne Karte dabei und die Flucht geplant.

Ich färbe mein Haare und ändere meinen Namen.

Du hättest es alles kommen sehen können.

Es wäre schlauer gewesen, ehrlich zu sein.

Klar, da war mal was,

ein paar Berührungen, ein paar Küsse.

Aber Darling, tut mir wirklich leid, das reicht nun wirklich nicht für einen Schuldspruch.

Ja, los, sucht ruhig nach ihr.

Finden werdet ihr sie nicht.

Sie hat die Stadt verlassen,

zusammen mit dem Fahrer des Fluchtautos.

Ja, so fühlt sich das an, wenn nicht nur Herzen, sondern auch Flammen höher schlagen.

Ich zünde jetzt dein Haus an!

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

I'm gonna set your house on fire

I make friends with the head of police

To make sure he'd suspect me the least

If I'm caught I'll be out in a week

I got my story straight down to a T

Oh I'd say it wasn't me, hmm

And sure we dated once in a while

But if there was a motive, it's not enough for a trial

I saw you out, it was zero degrees

And you had your hands right under her sleeves

Oh, you said you don't get cold, you liar

Now I'ma set your house on fire

Running, I'm running back to your place

With gas and a match, it'll go up in flames

Now I know you're not at home, you liar

Now I'ma set your house on fire

If somebody goes and calls the brigade

I'll already be too far away (far away)

I bought a map and I planned the escape

I dye my hair, change my name

You should've seen this from the start

When you could've been honest, you could've been smart

Yeah, we might have touched, we might have kissed

But, darling, I'm sorry, it's not enough to convict

I saw you out, it was zero degrees

And you had your hands right under her sleeves Oh, you said you don't get cold, you liar

Now I'ma set your house on fire

Running, I'm running back to your place

With gas and a match, it'll go up in flames

Now I know you're not at home, you liar

Now I'ma set your house on fire

Now I'ma set your house on fire, you liar

Now I'ma set your house on fire

You can look around, but you won't find her

She'll be outta town with the getaway driver

That's the way it feels when the flames get higher Now I'ma set your house on fire