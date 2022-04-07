Lügner, du!
Ich werde dein Haus anzünden.
Ich hab mich mit dem Polizeichef angefreundet,
um sicher zu gehen, dass er mich als allerletztes verdächtigt.
Sollte ich doch noch geschnappt werden, bin ich innerhalb einer Woche wieder draußen.
Ich hab mir meine Geschichte bis ins kleinste Detail zurecht gelegt.
Oh, ich würde sagen: „Also ich war es nicht, hm und, ja stimmt, wir haben uns ein paarmal gesehen – aber wenn da ein Motiv sein soll, das reicht nicht für einen Prozess“.
Ich hab dich gesehen, draußen, null Grad war's
Und mit deinen Händen bist du in ihren Ärmel reingekrochen.
Du frierst nicht, hast du immer gesagt.
Lügner!
Warte mal ab, wie warm es wird, wenn ich dein Haus anzünde.
Und schon laufe ich los. Direkt zu dir nach Hause.
Ein bisschen Benzin und ein Streichholz
und schon geht das Ganze in Flammen auf.
Jetzt, da ich weiß, dass du nicht zu Hause bist, du Lügner!
Und wenn irgend jemand die Feuerwehr ruft,
dann bin ich schon über alle Berge.
Ich hab ’ne Karte dabei und die Flucht geplant.
Ich färbe mein Haare und ändere meinen Namen.
Du hättest es alles kommen sehen können.
Es wäre schlauer gewesen, ehrlich zu sein.
Klar, da war mal was,
ein paar Berührungen, ein paar Küsse.
Aber Darling, tut mir wirklich leid, das reicht nun wirklich nicht für einen Schuldspruch.
Ja, los, sucht ruhig nach ihr.
Finden werdet ihr sie nicht.
Sie hat die Stadt verlassen,
zusammen mit dem Fahrer des Fluchtautos.
Ja, so fühlt sich das an, wenn nicht nur Herzen, sondern auch Flammen höher schlagen.
Ich zünde jetzt dein Haus an!
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
I'm gonna set your house on fire
I make friends with the head of police
To make sure he'd suspect me the least
If I'm caught I'll be out in a week
I got my story straight down to a T
Oh I'd say it wasn't me, hmm
And sure we dated once in a while
But if there was a motive, it's not enough for a trial
I saw you out, it was zero degrees
And you had your hands right under her sleeves
Oh, you said you don't get cold, you liar
Now I'ma set your house on fire
Running, I'm running back to your place
With gas and a match, it'll go up in flames
Now I know you're not at home, you liar
Now I'ma set your house on fire
If somebody goes and calls the brigade
I'll already be too far away (far away)
I bought a map and I planned the escape
I dye my hair, change my name
You should've seen this from the start
When you could've been honest, you could've been smart
Yeah, we might have touched, we might have kissed
But, darling, I'm sorry, it's not enough to convict
I saw you out, it was zero degrees
And you had your hands right under her sleeves Oh, you said you don't get cold, you liar
Now I'ma set your house on fire
Running, I'm running back to your place
With gas and a match, it'll go up in flames
Now I know you're not at home, you liar
Now I'ma set your house on fire
Now I'ma set your house on fire, you liar
Now I'ma set your house on fire
You can look around, but you won't find her
She'll be outta town with the getaway driver
That's the way it feels when the flames get higher Now I'ma set your house on fire