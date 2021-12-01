Dein ganzes Leben lang, ein Drängeln und Hasten.
Lass dir Zeit, anstatt zu hetzen!
Es ist nie zu spät, das Beste aus Deinem Leben zu machen.
Und vergiss nie zu atmen,
sonst tut es dir am Ende leid.
Das Leben ist kein Wettrennen, es ist ein Weggefährte.
Geh alles mit kompromissloser Hingabe an –
das ist deine Eintrittskarte ins Leben, hat meine Mutter mal gesagt.
Falscher Stolz wird dich nur sehr einsam machen.
Alle sagen immer, dass man im Leben Geduld braucht,
aber keiner möchte warten.
Alle sagen immer, wir brauchen Erlösung,
aber keiner will erlöst werden.
Das Licht im Tunnel kommt auch nur von einem dieser außer Kontrolle geratenen Züge.
Aber: nach dem Regen kommt der blaue Himmel, auf den wir so dringend warten
(er kommt auf jeden Fall)
Versuche, jeden Tag, das Glück zu spüren und Dankbarkeit.
Vermeide alles Verschwenderische und lass dir nicht erzählen, dass du etwas brauchst.
Alle guten Dinge kommen in Maßen.
Neid und Habgier führen nur zu Frustration.
Such dir deine Freunde aus, unbeschwert und freundlich!
Wähle deine Worte vorsichtig und weise,
halte immer Deine Schulter zum Anlehnen bereit.
Dann wird auch für Dich später eine da sein, wenn du älter bist.
Alle Fehler, die an uns begangen wurden,
schlagen sich auf unser Bewusstsein nieder.
Jedes Bedauern ist eine Schuld, mit der du lebst.
Denk immer daran, zu verzeihen!
Denn irgendwann kommt blauer Himmel, erst mal der Regen – aber danach...
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
All of your life there's rambling, scurrying
Take your time rather than hurry
Never too late to write the rest of your story
Remember to breathe or else you're gonna be sorry
Life's no race, it's a companion
Always face with reckless abandonment
A ticket to life as my mother once told me
Stick with your pride and you're gonna be lonely (gonna be lonely)
Everybody says that life takes patience
But nobody wants to wait
Everybody says we need salvation
But nobody wants to be saved
The light in the tunnel is just another runaway train
The blue skies we wait on
Are gonna have to come after the rain
Spend your days happy and grateful
Avoid the taste of wanting and wasteful
Every good thing will come in moderation
Envy and greed will only lead to frustration
Choose your friends, carefree and kindly
Choose your words, careful and wisely
Always be there to lend a comforting shoulder
One will be there to share a day when you're older (a day when you're older)
Everybody says that life takes patience
But nobody wants to wait
Everybody says we need salvation
But nobody wants to be saved
The light in the tunnel is just another runaway train
The blue skies we wait on
Are gonna have to come after the rain
Old mistakes committed upon us
Always take a toll on the conscience
Every regret is a gift that you live with
Never forget to remember forgiveness
Everybody says that life takes patience
But nobody wants to wait
Everybody says we need salvation
But nobody wants to be saved
The light in the tunnel is just another runaway train
The blue skies we wait on
Are gonna have to come after the rain
Gonna have to come after the rain (rain, yeah)
Gonna have to come after the rain (rain)
Rain, yeah
Rain, yeah
Gonna have to come after the rain