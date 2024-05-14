  1. SWR3
Stand
Post Malone

Post Malones „Enough is Enough“ ist ein kraftvoller Song, der seinen Umgang mit Alkohol thematisiert.

Darum geht es in „Enough is Enough“

In diesem Song singt Post Malone von seinen früheren Alkoholproblemen. Mittlerweile bereut er vieles von damals. Er singt hier von dem Moment, als er kapiert hat, dass es jetzt genug ist. Mittlerweile ist er nach Salt Lake City gezogen und hat seine Tochter, die 2023 geboren ist und die natürlich für ihn das schönste Wesen auf der Welt ist.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Post Malone: „Enough is Enough“

Ich erzähl dir von einem Abend, auf den ich nicht stolz bin:  

Um 2 Uhr morgens hatten sie keine Limo mehr.
Also habe ich diesen Wodka pur getrunken.
Dann stand sie plötzlich neben mir und das Regal war leer.
Also sagte ich:  
Ich kann das nicht alleine trinken, setz dich zu mir.
Dann fing ich an zu lachen, 
als wäre es lustig, war es aber nicht.

Dann sagte ich zu ihr:  
Bring mich nach Hause, kümmer dich um mich.
Ich weiß, es wäre einfacher, mich hier auf dem Boden liegen zu lassen, 
aber kann ich bitte mit zu dir, du siehst doch, dass ich bin komplett im Arsch bin.
Ich kann nicht mehr aufstehen.
Ich kann überhaupt nicht mehr stehen.

Und ich weiß selber: Jetzt reicht's. Weiß ich jetzt.

Es reicht mit den langen Nächten in der Stadt der Sünde 
in denen ich Schlägereien provoziert habe, die ich nie gewinnen konnte.
Und wenn böse Mädchen auch noch ihre Freundinnen mitbrachten, 
konnte man für nichts mehr garantieren.
Ich saß sternhagelvoll auf dem Bürgersteig 
und niemand hörte zu, wenn ich irgendein Zeug gefaselt habe.
Ich bin gestolpert und habe gelacht,  
wirklich lustig war es nicht. 

Aber wenn ich bei dir bin, ist es, als würde ich wieder leben.

Lyrics: Post Malone „Enough is Enough“ im englischen Original

2 a.m
They ran out of lemonade
So I shot that vodka straight, anyway
She came in
Missin' bottle off the shelf
I can't drink this by myself, sit with me, babe

Then I started laughin'
Like it was funny
But it really ain't funny, uh

Take me home, don't shut me out
It's easier to leave me down here on the ground
Take me home, baby I'm fucked up now
I know it's easier to leave me down here on the ground
'Cause enough is enough (ooh, ooh)

I can't stand up (ooh)
I can't stand, can't stand
'Cause enough is enough

Long nights in the city of sin
They said I pick fights that I won't ever win
I got a bad bitch that'll bring all her friends
But when I'm with you it's like I'm livin' again
And baby, I'm shit-faced sittin' on the sidewalk
Ain't nobody listenin' when I talk
I fall down and laugh
But it really ain't funny, uh

Take me home, don't shut me out
It's easier to leave me down here on the ground
Take me home, baby I'm fucked up now
I know it's easier to leave me down here on the ground
'Cause enough is enough
(Ah, ah, shut me out)

I can't stand up (ooh, ooh, ah-ah)
I can't stand, can't stand
'Cause enough is enough (ooh, ooh, ah-ah)
Ha-ha, I can't stand up, ah-ah, uh
I can't stand, can't stand

2 a.m
They ran out of lemonade
So I shot that vodka straight, anyway (ooh)

