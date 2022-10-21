4 Uhr morgens. Ich kann meinen Kopf nicht abschalten.

Können diese Erinnerungen vielleicht einfach mal ausbleichen? Klappt nie.

Unterm Strich lügen alle!

Es heißt immer: einfach mit dem Finger schnippen,

so einfach. Und schon bin ich über dich hinweg.

Ich schnippe einmal, zweimal.

Und wo bist du? Immer noch in meinem Herz.

Ich schnippe dreimal, viermal.

Hey, ich kann dich hier nicht mehr gebrauchen,

verschwinde aus meinem Herzen.

Sonst schnippe schnappe ich noch über.

Dann schreibe ich einen Song.

Und ich sage mir: Dies ist der letzte.

Wie viele letzte Songs will ich eigentlich noch schreiben?

Ich habe schon aufgehört zu zählen.

Seit dem 22. Juni steht mein Herz in Flammen

und ich habe ganze Nächte im Regen verbracht, um sie zu löschen.

Wenn noch ein einziger Mensch zu mir sagt: Du solltest langsam darüber hinwegkommen,

dann hör ich vielleicht einfach auf, mit Menschen überhaupt zu reden.

Bevor ich schnippe schnippe. Überschnappe.

Original-Songtext auf Englisch

It's 4 AM

I can't turn my head off

Wishin' these memories would fade

They never do

Turns out people lied

They said, "Just snap your fingers"

As if it was really that easy for me to get over you

I just need time

Snapping one, two

Where are you?

You're still in my heart

Snapping three, four

Don't need you here anymore

Get out of my heart

'Cause I might snap

I'm writing a song

Said, "This is the last one"

How many last songs are left?

I'm losing count

Since June twenty-second

My heart's been on fire

I've been spending my nights in the rain

Tryna put it out

So I'm snapping one, two

Where are you?

You're still in my heart

Snapping three, four

Don't need you here anymore

Get out of my heart

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-oh

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-oh

And if one more person says, "You should get over it"

Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap, snap, snap

Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap

Snapping one, two

Where are you? (Where are you?)

You're still in my heart (still in my heart)

Snapping three, four

Don't need you here anymore (need you here anymore)

Get out of my heart

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-oh (snap)

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-oh (snap)

Get out of my heart

Oh-oh-oh-oh

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-ooh (get out of my heart, yeah)

'Cause I might snap