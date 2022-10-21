4 Uhr morgens. Ich kann meinen Kopf nicht abschalten.
Können diese Erinnerungen vielleicht einfach mal ausbleichen? Klappt nie.
Unterm Strich lügen alle!
Es heißt immer: einfach mit dem Finger schnippen,
so einfach. Und schon bin ich über dich hinweg.
Ich schnippe einmal, zweimal.
Und wo bist du? Immer noch in meinem Herz.
Ich schnippe dreimal, viermal.
Hey, ich kann dich hier nicht mehr gebrauchen,
verschwinde aus meinem Herzen.
Sonst schnippe schnappe ich noch über.
Dann schreibe ich einen Song.
Und ich sage mir: Dies ist der letzte.
Wie viele letzte Songs will ich eigentlich noch schreiben?
Ich habe schon aufgehört zu zählen.
Seit dem 22. Juni steht mein Herz in Flammen
und ich habe ganze Nächte im Regen verbracht, um sie zu löschen.
Wenn noch ein einziger Mensch zu mir sagt: Du solltest langsam darüber hinwegkommen,
dann hör ich vielleicht einfach auf, mit Menschen überhaupt zu reden.
Bevor ich schnippe schnippe. Überschnappe.
Original-Songtext auf Englisch
It's 4 AM
I can't turn my head off
Wishin' these memories would fade
They never do
Turns out people lied
They said, "Just snap your fingers"
As if it was really that easy for me to get over you
I just need time
Snapping one, two
Where are you?
You're still in my heart
Snapping three, four
Don't need you here anymore
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
I'm writing a song
Said, "This is the last one"
How many last songs are left?
I'm losing count
Since June twenty-second
My heart's been on fire
I've been spending my nights in the rain
Tryna put it out
So I'm snapping one, two
Where are you?
You're still in my heart
Snapping three, four
Don't need you here anymore
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-oh
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-oh
And if one more person says, "You should get over it"
Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap, snap, snap
Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap
Snapping one, two
Where are you? (Where are you?)
You're still in my heart (still in my heart)
Snapping three, four
Don't need you here anymore (need you here anymore)
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-oh (snap)
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-oh (snap)
Get out of my heart
Oh-oh-oh-oh
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-ooh (get out of my heart, yeah)
'Cause I might snap