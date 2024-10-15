Sabrina Carpenters Song „Taste“ besticht mit selbstbewussten Lyrics. In diesem Artikel erfährst du mehr über die Botschaft hinter diesem Song.

Darum geht es in „Taste“

Sabrina singt von einem ihrer Ex-Boyfriends. Auch wenn er eine Neue hat, ist sie voller Selbstbewusstsein und überzeugt davon, dass er das, was sie hatten, so schnell nicht vergessen wird. Und das wird auch seine Neue zu spüren bekommen.

Deutsche Übersetzung von Sabrina Carpenter: „Taste“

Hör mir mal zu:

Für gewöhnlich hinterlasse ich einen besonderen Eindruck,

1,50 m, um genau zu sein.

Du fragst dich, wohin die Hälfte seiner Klamotten verschwunden ist?

Kleiner Tipp:

Such mal an meinem Körper!

Ich bin Vergangenheit,

aber in seinen Gedanken liege ich immer noch neben ihm

und er spürt immer noch meine Wärme in seinem Laken.

Ich habe gehört, ihr seid wieder zusammen, und wenn das stimmt,

wirst du wohl mich schmecken, wenn er dich küsst.

Wenn du ihn für immer willst, und davon gehe ich aus,

dann mach dir klar, dass du auch immer ein bisschen mich schmecken wirst.

Wie schmeckt dir das?

(Ich sehe es vor mir: )

Er drückt dich auf den Teppich,

malt Bilder mit seiner Zunge..

Er ist jetzt lustig, seine Witze kommen plötzlich an.

Rate mal, von wem er das gelernt hat?

Jedes Mal, wenn du deine Augen schließt

und seine Lippen spürst, spürst du auch meine.

Und jedes Mal, wenn du seine Luft atmest,

sind da auch meine Molküle.

Du kannst ihn haben, wenn du willst.

Ich kenn das ja alles schon.

Und nur weil ich davon singe,

heißt nicht, dass es mir was ausmacht.

Ich bin einfach mitteilsam.

Lyrics: Sabrina Carpenter „Taste“ im englischen Original

Oh, I leave quite an impression

Five feet to be exact

You′re wonderin' why half his clothes went missin′

My body's where they're at

Now I′m gone, but you′re still layin' (oh-oh)

Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you′re back together and if that's true

You′ll just have to taste me when he's kissin′ you

If you want forever, I bet you do

Just know you'll taste me too

Uh-huh

He pins you down on the carpet

Makes paintings with his tongue (la-la-la-la-la-la-la)

Hе's funny now, all his jokes hit different

Guеss who he learned that from?

Now I′m gone, but you′re still layin'

Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you′re back together and if that's true

You′ll just have to taste me when he's kissin′ you

If you want forever, I (I) bet you do

Just know you'll taste me too

(La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

Every time you close your eyes and feel his lips, you're feelin′ mine

And every time you breathe his air, just know I was already there

You can have him if you like, I′ve been there, done that once or twice

And singin' ′bout it don't mean I care, yeah, I know I′ve been known to share (hahaha)

Well, I heard you're back together and if that′s true

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin′ you

If you want forever, I (I) bet you do

Just know you′ll taste me too (taste me too, ow)

(La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You'll just have to taste me when he′s kissin' you (you, no)

Yeah, ah-ah (la-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You′ll just have to taste me when he's kissin′ you